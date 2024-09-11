Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI ‘Strawberry’ AI Model to Reportedly Be Released by the End of the Month

OpenAI ‘Strawberry’ AI Model to Reportedly Be Released by the End of the Month

The codenamed Strawberry AI model will reportedly be offered with ChatGPT and as a standalone offering.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 September 2024 12:25 IST
OpenAI ‘Strawberry’ AI Model to Reportedly Be Released by the End of the Month

Photo Credit: Pexels/Shantanu Kumar

OpenAI Strawberry reportedly takes 10 to 20 seconds before generating a response

Highlights
  • The purported AI model was first rumoured in July
  • It is said to not be the next iteration of GPT
  • OpenAI Strawberry reportedly is only a text-based model
Advertisement

OpenAI Strawberry, a rumoured new artificial intelligence (AI) model with enhanced reasoning and mathematical problem-solving capabilities, will reportedly be released by the end of September. As per a report, the new AI model will be launched within ChatGPT as well as be included in a separate offering. Earlier this year, the AI firm was rumoured to be working on this new generative AI technology which can think and solve complex tasks that require multi-step problem solving. Notably, Strawberry is said not to be the next generation of GPT but a separate model with added features.

OpenAI Nearing the Release of Strawberry AI

The Information reports that the purported AI model is currently in the final phase of internal testing, which usually suggests a beta or public release is on the way. Citing unnamed people who tested the model, the publication claimed the Strawberry model could arrive in the next two weeks.

However, it also added that plans could change since release timelines are usually subject to change. Notably, Strawberry is the internal codename of the AI model, and it could be introduced with a different branding at launch.

Additionally, Strawberry AI is said to have “the ability to think”. The AI model reportedly does not immediately start generating a response once the prompt has been added, and takes between 10 to 20 seconds before providing the output.

The AI model is said to be available within the company's native chatbot ChatGPT. However, it will reportedly be available as a separate offering, likely for those clients who use the application programming interface (API) version of the tool. Details of how these two iterations will be integrated and whether they will have any differences are not known.

At launch, the AI model will only be text-based, with no support for images or videos, the report claimed.

Last month, a report revealed that OpenAI's Strawberry AI could be released in the fall, but did not specify any particular timeline. The report also highlighted that the AI model will not be presented as GPT-5, as the next iteration of the large language model is under development.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, OpenAI Strawberry, AI, Artificial Intelligence, LLM, AI Model
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
iOS 18 Release Candidate Update Adds the Ability to Pause Live Video Recordings on iPhone
Apple Watch Ultra 3, Third-Generation Apple Watch SE to Launch in 2025: Ming-Chi Kuo

Related Stories

OpenAI ‘Strawberry’ AI Model to Reportedly Be Released by the End of the Month
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 Could Start on This Date
  2. Huawei Mate XT Launched as the World's First Tri-Fold Phone at This Price
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro Teased to Get a Solid-State Button; Earlier Launch Hinted
  4. Redmi Note 14 Series Teased to Come With IP68 Rating, Better Durability
  5. Apple Watch Ultra 3, Next-Gen Apple Watch SE to Arrive in 2025: Kuo
  6. JioPhone Prima 2 With 2.4-Inch Curved Screen Debuts in India: See Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Renders Leak Online; Suggests Flatter Design
  8. PS5 Pro Revealed With Better GPU, More Storage, but No Disc Drive: See Price
  9. Google One Lite Plan Rolling Out to Some Users in India
  10. Isolated Mpox Case Confirmed in India, Says Health Ministry
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI ‘Strawberry’ AI Model to Reportedly Be Released by the End of the Month
  2. PS5 Pro Revealed With Upgraded GPU, More Storage, but No Disc Drive; Launch Set for November
  3. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Continue to Be Hit With Losses as Overall Market Remains Volatile
  4. Apple Watch Ultra 3, Third-Generation Apple Watch SE to Launch in 2025: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. iOS 18 Release Candidate Update Adds the Ability to Pause Live Video Recordings on iPhone
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s Leaked CAD Renders Showcase Flat Sides, Other Design Changes
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 Dates Leaked; Could Start on September 27
  8. Reversing Ageing in Mouse Eggs: Research Reveals Breakthrough with Potential for Human Fertility
  9. Mpox Virus Clade-2 Confirmed in Isolated Case in India, Health Ministry Activates Identification Protocols
  10. Boeing Starliner Lands Safely After 3-Month ISS Mission, NASA Confirms Safe Crew Landing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »