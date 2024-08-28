Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI 'Strawberry' AI Model With Advanced Mathematics, Reasoning Capabilities to Launch Soon: Report

OpenAI 'Strawberry' AI Model With Advanced Mathematics, Reasoning Capabilities to Launch Soon: Report

OpenAI's purported Strawberry model was previously believed to be in development under the codename Q* (pronounced Q-star).

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 August 2024 11:32 IST
OpenAI 'Strawberry' AI Model With Advanced Mathematics, Reasoning Capabilities to Launch Soon: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

OpenAI’s Strawberry AI model can reportedly solve mathematical problems it has never seen before

Highlights
  • Strawberry is said to not be the successor to GPT-4o
  • Strawberry will reportedly be added to ChatGPT in the fall
  • In July, Sam Altman posted a cryptic post about strawberries
Advertisement

OpenAI is reportedly working on a new artificial intelligence (AI) model that could offer significant upgrades in terms of mathematics and reasoning capabilities of its proprietary chatbot, ChatGPT. The purported AI model is said to have been in the works for several months, but the company was being secretive about it. The existence of the large language model (LLM) was first reported on in July. The Strawberry AI model is reportedly being used to train the LLM which OpenAI considers the successor to GPT-4.

OpenAI to Reportedly Launch Strawberry AI Model Soon

The Information reports that the new AI model from the ChatGPT maker will be launched in the fall. However, there are uncertainties around how OpenAI might introduce the AI model. One possibility, as per the publication, is that the model could be launched as a new chatbot, while the other possibility is that its capabilities could be added to the existing ChatGPT.

The reason Strawberry has generated such a buzz is reportedly due to its advanced capabilities in solving mathematical and reasoning problems. It is said that the AI model can solve problems which it has not seen before.

This is significant because AI models, at their core, are deep learning models that use algorithms to understand and process different patterns. However, when these patterns and logic start to become symbolic or vague, the AI starts to struggle. That is why modern AI chatbots are incapable of solving complex mathematical or reasoning problems, or those dealing with contextual knowledge or ambiguity.

If the reports are to be believed, Strawberry has shown the ability to surpass what current AI models can do. Not a lot is known about this AI model in terms of architecture or parameters. However, according to the report, this AI model was previously known as Q* (pronounced as Q-star).

Notably, after a Reuters report first mentioned the secretive AI model Strawberry, Altman took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to publish a cryptic post about strawberries, likely acknowledging its existence.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, OpenAI Strawberry, AI Model, LLM, ChatGPT, Chatbot, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Vivo Y300 Pro Global Variant Might Launch With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 12GB RAM: Report
Apple AirPods Pro 3rd Generation Model Tipped to Launch Soon With Improved ANC Capabilities

Related Stories

OpenAI 'Strawberry' AI Model With Advanced Mathematics, Reasoning Capabilities to Launch Soon: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Android 15 Update Release Timeline Reportedly Confirmed by Google
  2. Apple AirPods Pro 3 Tipped to Launch 'Soon' With Better ANC
  3. Infinix Hot 50 5G Design, Colourways, Key Features Teased
  4. Pioneer Dashcams Debut in India With 4K Video and AI Features
  5. OnePlus 13 Battery, Charging and Camera Details Leaked Again
  6. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Design Officially Teased; India Launch Set
  7. Vivo T3 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  8. Xiaomi X Pro QLED Smart TV Series With Google TV Debuts in India
  9. What is Qualcomm's Edge Over Intel in AI PC Race? Reveals Mike Roberts
  10. Airtel Announces New Bundle With Apple TV+ and Music for Users in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel to Shut Down Wynk Music App, Absorb All Employees
  2. Google Pixel 9 Series Users Report Issues With Wireless Charging
  3. Bitcoin Sees Dip Alongside Most Altcoins as Nvidia, HP Get Ready to Report Quarterly Earnings
  4. Apple Cuts Jobs in Online Services Group as Priorities Shift
  5. OpenAI 'Strawberry' AI Model With Advanced Mathematics, Reasoning Capabilities to Launch Soon: Report
  6. Apple AirPods Pro 3rd Generation Model Tipped to Launch Soon With Improved ANC Capabilities
  7. Vivo Y300 Pro Global Variant Might Launch With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 12GB RAM: Report
  8. OnePlus 13 Battery, Charging and Camera Details Leaked Again; Said to Support 100W Fast Charging
  9. X Down? Several Users Report Outage Across the Globe, Including India
  10. Asus ROG Zephyrus G16, TUF Gaming A14, ProArt PX13, and Zenbook S Series Laptops Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »