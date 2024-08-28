OpenAI is reportedly working on a new artificial intelligence (AI) model that could offer significant upgrades in terms of mathematics and reasoning capabilities of its proprietary chatbot, ChatGPT. The purported AI model is said to have been in the works for several months, but the company was being secretive about it. The existence of the large language model (LLM) was first reported on in July. The Strawberry AI model is reportedly being used to train the LLM which OpenAI considers the successor to GPT-4.

OpenAI to Reportedly Launch Strawberry AI Model Soon

The Information reports that the new AI model from the ChatGPT maker will be launched in the fall. However, there are uncertainties around how OpenAI might introduce the AI model. One possibility, as per the publication, is that the model could be launched as a new chatbot, while the other possibility is that its capabilities could be added to the existing ChatGPT.

The reason Strawberry has generated such a buzz is reportedly due to its advanced capabilities in solving mathematical and reasoning problems. It is said that the AI model can solve problems which it has not seen before.

This is significant because AI models, at their core, are deep learning models that use algorithms to understand and process different patterns. However, when these patterns and logic start to become symbolic or vague, the AI starts to struggle. That is why modern AI chatbots are incapable of solving complex mathematical or reasoning problems, or those dealing with contextual knowledge or ambiguity.

If the reports are to be believed, Strawberry has shown the ability to surpass what current AI models can do. Not a lot is known about this AI model in terms of architecture or parameters. However, according to the report, this AI model was previously known as Q* (pronounced as Q-star).

Notably, after a Reuters report first mentioned the secretive AI model Strawberry, Altman took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to publish a cryptic post about strawberries, likely acknowledging its existence.