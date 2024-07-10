Oura is reportedly introducing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature for its smart rings that will allow users to get recommendations and insights from a chatbot about health and lifestyle. The feature, dubbed Oura Advisor, is said to suggest actions to improve users' chosen health metrics and habits. It is reportedly part of the Oura Labs programme and will only be available for iOS users who own the company's third-generation smart rings. Notably, the feature was launched just a day before Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event where the tech giant is expected to launch its Galaxy Ring device.

AI-Powered Oura Advisor Reportedly Launched

According to a report by Android Authority, Oura Ring 3 users on iOS can now access the AI coach from Oura Labs. Oura Labs was launched by the company in April and requires users to register for the programme. Once the access is given, they can begin using this feature.

Oura Advisor is reportedly an AI-powered health and lifestyle coach that users can hold conversations with. Users can ask the chatbot about how to improve sleep, nurture new habits, or build resilience, as per the publication. The feature is said to be entirely customisable where users can choose their focus areas.

The feature can also remember past conversations to contextually recommend improvements or offer insights on queried metrics. The information is stored as “memory” and can be manually removed from the chatbot.

Oura Advisor

Photo Credit: Android Authority

In a screenshot shared by the publication, the feature is shown to initiate conversations, which highlights it can also access data from users' daily activities and flag when it notices an abnormality. The user can then ask for recommendations to improve the metric, and the AI will offer suggestions.

Oura CEO Tom Hale addressed the rising competition from devices such as Google's Fitbit and soon-to-be-launched Samsung's Galaxy Ring in an interview with CNET. Hale claimed that Oura Ring differentiates itself from the competitors because of the consistency of its data, the new memory feature, and the company's usage of multiple AI models.

Later today, Samsung is expected to launch its smart ring. It will be interesting to see if the company announces any features that can take on Oura's AI coach.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.