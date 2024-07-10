Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Oura Ring Reportedly Gets an AI Powered Oura Advisor Feature That Offers Personalised Insights

Oura Ring Reportedly Gets an AI-Powered Oura Advisor Feature That Offers Personalised Insights

As per the report, the Oura Advisor feature is part of the Oura Labs programme.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 July 2024 14:59 IST
Oura Ring Reportedly Gets an AI-Powered Oura Advisor Feature That Offers Personalised Insights

Photo Credit: Oura

Currently, Oura Labs is only available on iOS for the Oura Ring 3 users

Highlights
  • Oura Advisor reportedly allows users to pick focus areas to get insights
  • The feature reportedly lets users chat with the AI
  • Oura Advisor is said to remember past conversations with the user
Advertisement

Oura is reportedly introducing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature for its smart rings that will allow users to get recommendations and insights from a chatbot about health and lifestyle. The feature, dubbed Oura Advisor, is said to suggest actions to improve users' chosen health metrics and habits. It is reportedly part of the Oura Labs programme and will only be available for iOS users who own the company's third-generation smart rings. Notably, the feature was launched just a day before Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event where the tech giant is expected to launch its Galaxy Ring device.

AI-Powered Oura Advisor Reportedly Launched

According to a report by Android Authority, Oura Ring 3 users on iOS can now access the AI coach from Oura Labs. Oura Labs was launched by the company in April and requires users to register for the programme. Once the access is given, they can begin using this feature.

Oura Advisor is reportedly an AI-powered health and lifestyle coach that users can hold conversations with. Users can ask the chatbot about how to improve sleep, nurture new habits, or build resilience, as per the publication. The feature is said to be entirely customisable where users can choose their focus areas.

The feature can also remember past conversations to contextually recommend improvements or offer insights on queried metrics. The information is stored as “memory” and can be manually removed from the chatbot.

oura advisor android authority Oura Advisor

Oura Advisor
Photo Credit: Android Authority

 

In a screenshot shared by the publication, the feature is shown to initiate conversations, which highlights it can also access data from users' daily activities and flag when it notices an abnormality. The user can then ask for recommendations to improve the metric, and the AI will offer suggestions.

Oura CEO Tom Hale addressed the rising competition from devices such as Google's Fitbit and soon-to-be-launched Samsung's Galaxy Ring in an interview with CNET. Hale claimed that Oura Ring differentiates itself from the competitors because of the consistency of its data, the new memory feature, and the company's usage of multiple AI models.

Later today, Samsung is expected to launch its smart ring. It will be interesting to see if the company announces any features that can take on Oura's AI coach.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oura ring, Oura, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
iPhone 16 Series Could Arrive With Changes to Face ID Design: Report
Apple Arcade Adds Temple Run: Legends, Vampire Survivors+ and a Vision Pro Spatial Title in August
Oura Ring Reportedly Gets an AI-Powered Oura Advisor Feature That Offers Personalised Insights
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G85 5G With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC Debuts in India
  2. JioTag Air Launched in India With Support for Find My Feature on iPhone
  3. Samsung's Purported Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Might Be Indefinitely Delayed
  4. Lava Blaze X 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Goes Official in India
  5. iPhone 16 Series Could Arrive With Face ID Design Changes
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Buds 5C with Hybrid ANC, 36-Hour Total Battery Life Launched in India: Specifications, Price
  2. Perplexity AI Rolling Out Its Pro Search Feature For Complex Queries to Android Devices
  3. Apple Arcade Adds Temple Run: Legends, Vampire Survivors+ and a Vision Pro Spatial Title in August
  4. Oura Ring Reportedly Gets an AI-Powered Oura Advisor Feature That Offers Personalised Insights
  5. Realme GT 6 China Variant With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 5,800mAh Battery Debuts: Price, Specifications
  6. iPhone 16 Series Could Arrive With Changes to Face ID Design: Report
  7. Instagram Will Prioritise Short-Form Content Over Long Videos to Help Users Explore Their Interests, Says Adam Mosseri
  8. Lava Blaze X 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. JioTag Air Bluetooth Tracker With Support for Apple’s Find My Feature Debuts in India: Specifications, Price
  10. Microsoft Raises Xbox Box Game Pass Prices, Introduces New 'Standard' Tier
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »