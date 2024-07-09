Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024: How to Watch and What to Expect

Samsung is holding its annual Galaxy Unpacked event, where it will introduce the next generation of foldables. The company has already confirmed that it will be introducing Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 smartphones during the launch event alongside Galaxy Watch 7 and Buds 3 during the launch event. The Samsung Unpacked Event 2024 will take place in Paris this year.

So, if you are confused about where you watch the live stream of the event and what to expect from the biggest launch event of Samsung for 2024, then you have to come to the right place. In this article, we are going to talk about everything you need to know about the latest Galaxy Unpacked event. So, without further ado, let's get started.

How to Watch Samsung Unpacked Event 2024?

Samsung has confirmed that it will be holding its Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 on July 10, 2024. The launch event will take place in Paris at 3pm CEST (6:30pm IST). One can watch the event's live stream on Samsung's social media platforms, including YouTube and X (previously Twitter), and on the company's official website.

What to Expect from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024?

Samsung has already confirmed that it will be launching a slew of products during the Unpacked event, including Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7 series, and Buds 3. It is also reported that the company might also introduce the much-awaited Galaxy Ring during the event. Here's everything you need to know:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

The brand is now upgrading its foldable lineup on July 10. The company has confirmed that it will introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 6 during the launch event. Both models have been subjected to various leaks and rumours that give us hints about the upcoming phones.

To start with Galaxy Z Fold 6, the foldable smartphone will feature improved design language as compared to its predecessor. The phone is reported to feature a large 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x inner display and a 6.3-inch outer screen. Both the screens might feature a 120Hz screen refresh rate, and the cover display is also reported to pack Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will likely be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The phone is expected to ship with Android 14-based One UI 5. In terms of optics, the phone will have multiple cameras on both the front and rear. Talking about the rear, the handset might pack a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 3x optical zoom.

The cover display might also feature a 10-megapixel selfie shooter, while the inner display might come loaded with a 4-megapixel under-display camera. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to pack a 4,400mAh battery, and one might also see S-Pen support in this model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Moving on, the company is also planning to introduce the Galaxy Z Flip 6 during the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event. The upcoming flip phone from Samsung might feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ main display that might come with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The outer display could also be bigger than its predecessor.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is reportedly powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The phone might run on Android 14 operating system with OneUI on top of it. In terms of optics, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 might pack a dual-camera setup, which might include a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wider-angle lens.

On the front, the flip phone might be loaded with a 10-megapixel shooter with f/2.2. Aperture. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is said to be backed up to a 4,000mAh battery, and the handset might support 35W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Series

The company also plans to launch its next generation of wearables with the Galaxy Watch 7 series. The brand is also reportedly planning to launch the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, which could compete with the Apple Watch Ultra series.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7 are expected to come with One UI 6 Watch and 3D glass dials. They might use a 3nm Exynos W1000 chipset with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is expected to feature a 1.5-inch (480×480 pixels) AMOLED display with 327ppi density. It could have a Titanium case and Sapphire glass panels. It could include a 590mAh battery with fast charging capabilities.

The 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 features a 1.3-inch (432×432 pixels) AMOLED display with 330ppi pixel density, while the 44mm version may have a 1.5-inch (480×480 pixels) AMOLED screen with 327ppi. It could have an aluminium armour case and a sapphire glass front.

Samsung is expected to include a 300mAh battery in the 40mm variation and a 425mAh battery in the 44mm version. Both models may offer fast wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Ring

The brand might also introduce its Galaxy Ring during the launch event. The Samsung smart ring might have interesting health-related features and tracking capabilities.

The smart ring might offer to measure the body's temperature through the skin. Users would supposedly be able to monitor their stress levels and heart rate. The smart ring is also expected to function in unison with the Samsung Health app to allow capabilities like snoring detection.

The ring is tipped to be available in nine sizes ranging from size 5 to size 12, as well as three colourways: black, gold, and silver. In terms of form, the Galaxy Ring is expected to come in a jewellery box-shaped container with flat corners. The casing itself may feature a raised circular part in the centre with charging pins that, when plugged in, keep the smart ring in place. According to reports, it may also include an LED indicator that displays the battery and charging status.

