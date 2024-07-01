Samsung Galaxy Ring was showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in February as the company's new category of wearables. However, the South Korean tech giant has only shown a few glimpses of its smart ring so far, but that is expected to change soon. The highly-awaited smart ring is expected to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10 with a slew of biomonitoring features. Ahead of its launch, an APK teardown sheds light on several of them, including temperature measurement via skin, snore detection, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Ring health features

According to an Android Authority report, Samsung's Health app is expected to support the health-monitoring features arriving with the Galaxy Ring. While these features aren't available to the public, they were activated following an APK teardown of the Samsung Health app.

With the Galaxy Ring, users will reportedly be able to measure their stress and heart rate. The Health app is also said to offer tracking of the aforementioned metrics via a chart. Furthermore, Samsung's smart ring will enable temperature measurement via skin and predict periods.

The report suggests that Galaxy Ring may also bring snore detection, but that will only be accessible when using the smartphone as a companion. Most of these biomonitoring features are already available with the Galaxy Watch lineup, but the arrival of the Galaxy Ring may offer a more subtle way of keeping track of one's health for those who do not wish to prefer to wear a smartwatch.

Other Galaxy Ring features

Galaxy Ring's case was reportedly leaked last month and it may sport a jewellery box-like design with flat edges. It is said to have a raised circular section in the middle that will hold the smart wearable in place and it may also have a charging indicator to show the ring's battery status, along with a charging pin.

Although the case was rendered in a white colourway, the report suggests it may be available in more options too. It is also tipped to support wireless charging. Another report hints at multiple sizing options, ranging from 5 to 12 and the battery size of the ring may differ depending on the size.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.