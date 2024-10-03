Technology News
Oura Ring 4 With Upgraded Sensors, Up to 8 Days of Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

Oura Ring 4 ships with a size-specific charger and a USB Type-C cable.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 October 2024 19:41 IST
Photo Credit: Oura

Oura Ring 4 is offered in Black, Brushed Silver, Gold, Rose Gold, Silver, and Stealth finishes

  • Oura Ring 4 is offered in 12 different sizes from 4 to 15
  • The smart ring is claimed to be more accurate than the older models
  • The Oura Ring 4 will start shipping from October 15 in select markets
Oura Ring 4 was launched in select global markets on Thursday. The smart ring comes with a redesigned titanium build and is available in six colourways. It is compatible with the Oura App and supports Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) connectivity. The smart wearable is offered twelve size options and ships with a size-specific charger. It is equipped with Smart Sensing technology which is claimed to help provide more accurate health and activity readings. Like competing health and fitness trackers, the Oura Ring 4 features heart rate and temperature sensors among many more.

Oura Ring 4 Price and Availability

Oura Ring 4 price starts at $349 (roughly Rs. 29,300) and comes in a range of 12 sizes between 4 to 15. The smart ring is offered in Black, Brushed Silver, Gold, Rose Gold, Silver, and Stealth colourways.

According to the company, the ring is available for pre-order via select channels in the US, the UK and certain European countries and will begin shipping on October 15. 

Oura Ring 4 Specifications, Features

The Oura Ring 4 comes with a light, non-allergenic all-titanium build and has up to 100m water resistance. The company says that the smart ring is equipped with its Smart Sensing technology with an advanced algorithm that is claimed to offer more accurate health and activity readings.

The ring has red and infrared LEDs that measure blood oxygen levels when the user is asleep, as well as green and infrared LEDs alternate to measure heart rate, heart rate variability at all times and respiration rate during sleep. An accelerometer helps track the users' movements and activities all day long and a digital sensor measures the body's temperature variations.

The updated Oura App now offers detailed stress, activity and reproductive health insights, according to the company. Oura Labs, which allows members to try experimental features, is now available on iOS as well as Android devices.

The Oura Ring 4 is claimed to offer up to eight days of battery life. It takes about 20 to 80 minutes to charge depending on the power level. It comes with a size-specific charger and a USB Type-C cable. The smart ring supports Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity. It measures 7.90mm in width and 2.8mm in thickness. Depending on the size, the ring weighs between 3.3g to 5.2g.

Further reading: Oura Ring 4, Oura Ring 4 price, Oura Ring 4 launch, Oura Ring 4 specifications, Oura
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
