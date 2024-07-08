Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Ring Price in France Reportedly Leaked; May Cost the Same as Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Samsung’s smart ring is speculated to work in tandem with the Samsung Health app to enable features such as snore detection.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 July 2024 15:07 IST
Samsung Galaxy Ring Price in France Reportedly Leaked; May Cost the Same as Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung is tipped to launch the Galaxy Ring globally at its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10

  • Samsung Galaxy Ring may cost the same as Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in France
  • The wearable is tipped to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10
  • It may bring snore detection, temperature measurement and other features
Samsung Galaxy Ring was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in February. However, it isn't yet available to the public. The South Korean tech giant is tipped to launch it globally at its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10. Ahead of its official debut, a report suggests that the smart ring may cost as much as the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in France. This development comes days after it was reported that the Galaxy Ring may include health features such as temperature measurement via skin and snore detection.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Price (Expected)

According to a report by Dealabs, the Samsung Galaxy Ring could be priced at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 40,000) in France. If true, it would put it on par with the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm Bluetooth variant, which is priced similarly in the region. However, it is tipped to be available in India and in the US at lower prices.

According to a tipster, it could cost Rs. 35,000 in India. On the other hand, the smart wearable could be priced between $300-$350 (roughly Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000) in the US.

This pricing would potentially mean that Samsung's smart ring may become more expensive than some of the other smart rings in the market, such as the Oura Ring 3, which starts at $299 (roughly Rs. 25,000) and the Evie Ring, which costs $269 (roughly Rs. 22,000). It would also put it on par with the Ultrahuman Ring AIR, which is priced at $349 (roughly Rs. 29,000), although only the latter is available for purchase in the Indian market.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Features (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy Ring is reported to bring several health monitoring features. It would include temperature measurement of the body via skin. Users will reportedly also be able to measure their stress and heart rate. The smart ring is speculated to work in tandem with the Samsung Health app to enable features such as snore detection.

It is expected to be available in nine sizes, ranging from size 5-12, and in three colourways: black, golden and silver. In terms of design, the Galaxy Ring is speculated to come in a jewellery box-shaped case with flat edges. The case itself may have a raised circular section in the middle with charging pins that will hold the smart ring in place when plugged in. It could also reportedly have an LED indicator to show its battery and charging status.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Samsung Galaxy Ring Price in France Reportedly Leaked; May Cost the Same as Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
