Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Paytm Joins Hands With Perplexity to Integrate AI Powered Search Into Its Apps

Paytm Joins Hands With Perplexity to Integrate AI-Powered Search Into Its Apps

Paytm users can now find Perplexity’s AI-powered search in the “free tools” section in the app.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 February 2025 17:58 IST
Paytm Joins Hands With Perplexity to Integrate AI-Powered Search Into Its Apps

Photo Credit: Paytm

The new search experience on Paytm is backed by Perplexity’s AI answer engine

Highlights
  • The Perplexity tool opens a full-screen interface within the Paytm app
  • Users can use this tool to run regular search-based queries
  • Paytm says users can ask Perplexity queries in local languages
Advertisement

Paytm announced its partnership with AI-powered search platform Perplexity on Thursday. With this partnership, the mobile payments platform is integrating a search interface powered by Perplexity. The One97 Communications-owned company said that the AI-powered search experience will allow users to get real-time answers to queries and financial assistance without the need to leave the app. The new search experience is available as a free tool and comes with a full-screen user interface (UI) that allows users to access Perplexity's basic features.

In a blog post, the fintech company announced the partnership with the AI firm and the launch of the new search experience. Paytm said that this collaboration brings AI-driven intelligence into mobile payments, and will help users get real-time financial assistance within the app.

The company highlighted that this collaboration was undertaken as the need for instant and reliable information to support users' financial decision-making in managing finances, exploring market trends, and making daily choices was felt. “With Perplexity, we are bringing the Power of AI to Millions of Indian Consumers, making knowledge and financial services more seamless and accessible,” said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO of Paytm.

Notably, the AI-powered search experience is not being integrated with Paytm's existing app-wide search interface that can be accessed by tapping the magnifying glass icon at the top-right corner of the app. Instead, Perplexity's AI search will be available in the Free Tools section on the home page. The section also features tools for credit score checking, mutual fund reports, and insurance status.

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to access the tool, and tapping on it opens a full-screen interface with both Paytm and Perplexity logos and the tagline “Search powered by Perplexity” at the top. The rest of the interface contains a bare-bones version of the Perplexity platform with a text field as well as several suggested queries.

Asking a query opens a new page where users can see the sources used to find the information listed at the top followed by the answer. The output and its formatting are backed by the AI firm's answer engine and are similar to the one on Perplexity's apps and web client. Notably, the company claimed that the AI search will support local languages.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Paytm, Perplexity, AI, AI Search, Artificial intelligence, Apps, India
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection Join PS Plus in March
Reliance, Airtel Among Nifty 50 Firms Experimenting with Web3, Testifies to Sector Growth: Mudrex

Related Stories

Paytm Joins Hands With Perplexity to Integrate AI-Powered Search Into Its Apps
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4x 5G Design Teased Ahead of Upcoming India Launch
  2. Nothing Reveals Phone 3a's Design Ahead of March 4 Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M06 5G Launched in India: Price, Features
  4. Vivo X200 Ultra Camera Details Surface Online Again
  5. Here's How Much the Google Pixel 9a May Cost in Global Markets
  6. Tecno Camon 40 Series, MegaBook S14 and AI Glasses to Debut at MWC 2025
  7. You Can Now Use Copilot's Voice, Think Deeper Features With No Limits
  8. Adobe Launches Photoshop App for iPhone With Generative AI Features
  9. Web3 Seeing Gradual Adoption by Nifty 50 Firms: Report
  10. HMD Teases New Product Launches at MWC 2025 on March 2
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Translate App Could Reportedly Get AI Capabilities, Allow Users to Customise Translations
  2. iPhone 16e Battery Capacity Allegedly Confirmed; Said to Be Larger Than iPhone 16 Pro
  3. HMD Teases New Product Launches at Mobile World Congress 2025 on March 2
  4. Reliance, Airtel Among Nifty 50 Firms Experimenting with Web3, Testifies to Sector Growth: Mudrex
  5. Paytm Joins Hands With Perplexity to Integrate AI-Powered Search Into Its Apps
  6. Vivo X200 Ultra Camera Details Surface Online Again; Tipped to Get Sony LYT-818 Sensors
  7. Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection Join PS Plus in March
  8. Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M06 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. MSI Refreshes Titan, Raider, Vector and Stealth Gaming Laptops With GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs
  10. Alibaba Releases Open-Source Wan 2.1 Suite of AI Video Generation Models, Claimed to Outperform OpenAI’s Sora
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »