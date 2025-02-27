Paytm announced its partnership with AI-powered search platform Perplexity on Thursday. With this partnership, the mobile payments platform is integrating a search interface powered by Perplexity. The One97 Communications-owned company said that the AI-powered search experience will allow users to get real-time answers to queries and financial assistance without the need to leave the app. The new search experience is available as a free tool and comes with a full-screen user interface (UI) that allows users to access Perplexity's basic features.

Paytm Integrates Perplexity's AI-Powered Search

In a blog post, the fintech company announced the partnership with the AI firm and the launch of the new search experience. Paytm said that this collaboration brings AI-driven intelligence into mobile payments, and will help users get real-time financial assistance within the app.

The company highlighted that this collaboration was undertaken as the need for instant and reliable information to support users' financial decision-making in managing finances, exploring market trends, and making daily choices was felt. “With Perplexity, we are bringing the Power of AI to Millions of Indian Consumers, making knowledge and financial services more seamless and accessible,” said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO of Paytm.

Notably, the AI-powered search experience is not being integrated with Paytm's existing app-wide search interface that can be accessed by tapping the magnifying glass icon at the top-right corner of the app. Instead, Perplexity's AI search will be available in the Free Tools section on the home page. The section also features tools for credit score checking, mutual fund reports, and insurance status.

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to access the tool, and tapping on it opens a full-screen interface with both Paytm and Perplexity logos and the tagline “Search powered by Perplexity” at the top. The rest of the interface contains a bare-bones version of the Perplexity platform with a text field as well as several suggested queries.

Asking a query opens a new page where users can see the sources used to find the information listed at the top followed by the answer. The output and its formatting are backed by the AI firm's answer engine and are similar to the one on Perplexity's apps and web client. Notably, the company claimed that the AI search will support local languages.

