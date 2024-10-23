Paytm Gets Approval from NPCI to Enroll New UPI Users

India's Paytm said late on Tuesday it received approval from the country's payments authority to onboard new unified payment interface (UPI) users, providing some relief for the financial services firm after a central bank-ordered ban on its banking unit.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) granted its approval following a request by the company in August, Paytm said.

The country's financial regulator wound down Paytm's banking unit in January due to persistent compliance issues, sparking worries about its key digital payments business and triggering a meltdown in its stock value.

Paytm shares have lost around 10 percent since the central bank clampdown on January 31.

Earlier in the day, shares of the company shed more than five percent after it reported a 34 percent decline in revenue and a 25 percent drop in monthly transacting users for September quarter.

