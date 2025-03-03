Technology News
English Edition

ED Says Paytm Violated Foreign Exchange Rules

On Saturday, Paytm said the ED notice has no impact on its services to its consumers and merchants.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 March 2025 19:11 IST
ED Says Paytm Violated Foreign Exchange Rules

Photo Credit: Reuters

The ED has said that Paytm has violated India's Foreign Exchange Management Act

Highlights
  • The ED said Paytm had made a foreign investment in Singapore
  • Paytm's unit, Little Internet, also received foreign direct investment
  • Paytm awaits a license for payment aggregation from the RBI
Advertisement

India's financial crime fighting agency said on Monday its investigation revealed that payment services provider Paytm and its units had violated the country's Foreign Exchange Management Act to the tune of Rs. 6.11 billion ($70 million).

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that Paytm had made a foreign investment in Singapore and did not file the necessary reporting to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Paytm had also received foreign direct investment from overseas investors without following proper pricing guidelines stipulated by RBI, the ED said.

Paytm's unit, Little Internet, had also received foreign direct investment without following the pricing guidelines stipulated by the RBI, while another unit, Nearbuy India, did not report the foreign direct investment within the stipulated time frame, the agency said.

"We are working towards resolving the matter in accordance with applicable laws and regulatory processes," a Paytm spokesperson said.

On Saturday, Paytm said the ED notice has no impact on its services to its consumers and merchants.

The ED notice and allegations come as the fintech company awaits a license for payment aggregation from the RBI to accept and disburse payments online.

In January 2024, the RBI had ordered Paytm's unit Paytm Payments Bank to stop accepting new deposits in its accounts or digital wallets, citing supervisory concerns and persistent non-compliance with rules.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Paytm, ED, India, RBI
Infinix Note 50, Note 50 Pro and Note 50 Pro+ With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched

Related Stories

ED Says Paytm Violated Foreign Exchange Rules
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi's Production-Spec SU7 Ultra Sale Officially Starts
  2. Infinix Note 50 Series With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Qualcomm Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite Unveiled With Qualcomm X85 5G Modem
  4. NASA's IM-2 Mission Brings Ice Mining, Mobile Robots, and More on Moon
  5. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G Price in India Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Solar System’s Journey Through Orion Complex May Have Altered Earth’s Climate
  2. Ancient DNA Sheds Light on the Diverse Genetic Origins of the European Huns
  3. NASA’s IM-2 Mission Brings Ice Mining, Mobile Robots, and More on Moon
  4. New Research Reveals Mars’ Red Colour Linked to Ancient Water Presence
  5. Ancient Martian Ocean Shoreline Discovered Beneath Surface by Zhurong Rover
  6. Blue Origin Completes 10th Human Spaceflight on New Shepard with Six Passengers
  7. The Brutalist OTT Release: Where to Watch Oscar-Winning Film Online?
  8. Anora OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Oscar-Winning Film Online?
  9. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter Release Date Confirmed: Here Everything You Need to Know
  10. Kuberaa OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Dhanush, Nagarjuna’s Thriller Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »