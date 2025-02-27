The PlayStation Plus monthly games lineup for March has been revealed. BioWare's action-RPG Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which released just four months ago, leads the slate of games joining PS Plus next month. Other monthly games include action platformer Sonic Colors: Ultimate and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. All three games will be playable for PS Plus members across Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium tiers from March 4.

The monthly free games, announced on the PlayStation Blog Wednesday, will be available on Sony's game subscription service till March 31. PS Plus subscribers can add the titles to their game libraries and enjoy continued access beyond March 31 with an active membership.

PS Plus monthly games for February, which include Payday 3, High on Life and Pac-Man World Re-Pac, will be available till March 3. Here's a closer look at the games joining the subscription service in March 2025.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Bioware's latest action-RPG is coming to PS Plus mere months after its disappointing launch. EA had said in its financial report that the game failed to meet its sales expectations. BioWare has since been hit with layoffs and downsized to less than 100 employees.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard, the first game in the series since 2014's Dragon Age: Inquisition, tasks players with restoring order and saving the world after two ancient Elven gods are released from captivity. With the help of the many companions present in the game, players take on new threats across the lands of Thedas.

As with BioWare RPGs, the game lets players create their characters and choose how they play, take crucial decisions, and romance NPCs. Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be available on PS5.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard features several companions for the player character

Photo Credit: EA/ BioWare

Sonic Colors: Ultimate

Sonic Colors: Ultimate joins PS Plus in March, as well. A remaster of 2010 title Sonic Colors, the game takes Sonic's high-speed adventures to space. As Sonic the Hedgehog, players must save an alien race from Doctor Ivo Robotnik. The platforming switches between side-scrolling and third-person views across different planets and levels. Sonic Colors: Ultimate will be playable on the PS4.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

The Cowbunga Collection bundles 13 classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle games from Konami in a single package. Released in 2022, the collection includes TMNT classics from the NES, Game Boy, and Arcade eras, bringing retro titles released between 1989 and 1994 to modern platforms. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will be available on PS4 and PS5.

All three titles will be playable at no additional cost for PS Plus members across Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium tiers from March 4.