Nari Nari Naduma Murari OTT Release: Know Where to Watch the Telugu Comedy Entertainer

Nari Nari Naduma Murari presents a lively tale where a charismatic young man becomes the centre of affection for two sisters.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 December 2025 11:11 IST
Photo Credit: AK Entertainments

Nari Nari Naduma Murari is soon going to be on Amazon Prime Video.

Highlights
  • A playful love triangle set against a backdrop of family
  • Charming hero caught between two spirited women
  • A colourful mix of romance, drama, and light comedy
Nari Nari Naduma Murari is a film starring Sharwanand and is soon going to be on Amazon Prime Video. Currently the movie is in theatres, however, if it doesn't perform well there then it is going to be on the OTT soon, which is a usual practice of Telugu film industry. The movie's name means A Man Who Lives Between Women. It is a light comedy film that mixes family culture with playful fun. There is a young boy who gets stuck in between two women who are sisters, this creates rivalry among them.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch the film online on Amazon Prime Video soon. The date is not yet announced. However, a report claims that the OTT platform has acquired rights to the movie.

Trailer and Plot

The movie's trailer gives a cheerful tone with lush green village scenes, with a glimpse of the main lead captured in the whirlpool of attention. The scene shows that there are two sisters who are exchanging heated arguments, with the hero being a helpless man.

There are families also involved in this chaos. The teaser shows there is banter, misunderstanding that is sweet, and a love triangle that shows both fun and heartfelt scenes. The story revolves around three characters, one is the hero and the other are two sisters. He wins the heart of both of them unknowingly. This leads into a confusing story and here occurs a competition within them. When elders get involved the story takes a different outlook and the misunderstanding is clear.

Cast and Crew

The movie features Samyuktha Menon and Sakshi, apart from Sharwanand. The production is by AK Entertainment. This movie has been directed by Ram Abbaraju.

Reception

The movie has not yet received an IMDb rating as it is just released. The audience and critics have good views regarding it.

Comments

Further reading: Amazon Prime video, OTT release
