Season 4 of Four More Shots is now coming to an end. Viewers interested can see it on OTT again, where they have seen the previous seasons. It is now with a bang a fresh outlook, a deeper dive into relationships and much more. The girls are back with their drama, and this time it's in bikinis. All the new posters talk about it. They are all ready to take a stroll on the beaches, hand in hand. Giving a vibe to the show, it tells a promising end to this sizzling series.

When and Where to Watch

You can see Four More Shots Please Season 4 on Amazon Prime Video. The show's global premiere airs online on December 19.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of the series goes with the sweeping view of Mumbai during night. There are neon lights, crowded rooftops at the cafe and a rhythm that gives both chaotic and lively look. A narrator comes in and says that Friendship doesn't save you from mistakes… but it makes them worth surviving.

This season dives into the messy, colorful, and honest lives of all the four girls, Damini, Siddhi, Anjana, and Umang. All of them stand for each other at crossroads where being an adult is actually harsh , however their courage makes it stronger.

Cast and Crew

This season is going to have Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J as the four main leads. Apart from them, Prateik Smita Patul, Milind Soman, and Lisa Ray are also there. The new additions are Dino Morea, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Anasuya Sengupta in the series.

Reception

The series has been welcomed by the viewers pretty well. The overall rating for the show is 5.6 out of 10.