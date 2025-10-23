Technology News
Vivo X300 Series Surfaces on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon

Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300 launched in China with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 October 2025 11:01 IST
Vivo X300 Series Surfaces on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 Pro has a Zeiss-backed camera system alongside a V3+ and Vs1 imaging chips

  • Vivo X300 Pro packs a 6,510mAh battery
  • The base Vivo X300 has a 6,040mAh cell
  • The Indian variants may have smaller batteries
Vivo X300 Pro was launched in China earlier this month alongside the standard Vivo X300 model, and the handsets were recently spotted on the UAE's TDRA certification website in a sign that they could soon be launched in global markets. Now, both handsets have reportedly appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at an imminent debut in India. The brand is expected to announce the launch date soon. The Indian variants of the phones are likely to debut with similar features as their Chinese counterparts.

Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 Might Launch in India Soon

post on X (formerly Twitter) by Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) states that the Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300 with model numbers V2514 and V2515, respectively, have been listed on the BIS database. This suggests that the handsets will launch in India soon. We can expect Vivo to announce a launch timeline in the next few weeks.

The Indian variants of the Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300 are expected to retain most of the features found in their Chinese counterparts. However, the company may make a few adjustments, possibly in areas like battery capacity. In recent years, Chinese OEMs have equipped the global versions of their phones with slightly smaller batteries than the models sold in China. The exact specifications will be confirmed once Vivo officially reveals details about the Indian variants.

The Vivo X300 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2,800×1,216 pixels) BOE Q10+ LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Circular Polarisation 2.0. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset with LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, and Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

Its triple rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 main sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultrawide lens, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with OIS, supported by V3+ and Vs1 imaging chips. The front camera houses a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor. It packs a 6,510mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, and IP68-rated dust and water ingress protection.

The standard Vivo X300 shares the same chipset, OS, connectivity, and security features but sports a smaller 6.31-inch 1.5K OLED display and a 6,040mAh battery with identical charging speeds. It features a 200-megapixel Samsung HPB primary OIS sensor, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultrawide lens, and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-602 periscope telephoto shooter, alongside the same 50-megapixel front camera. Both models support dual speakers, an Action Button, a signal amplifier chip, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C connectivity.

Vivo X300

Vivo X300

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.31-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6040mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro India Launch, Vivo X300 India Launch, Vivo X300 Pro Features, Vivo X300 Features, Vivo X300 series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations.
iQOO 15 Microsite Confirms Availability on Amazon, India Launch Timeline
Reddit Sues Perplexity for Scraping Data to Train AI System

