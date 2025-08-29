RIL 48th AGM 2025: Reliance Expands Jio AI Cloud With New Search Features

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) unveiled several new AI-backed features, including search, categorisation and creative tools for Jio AI Cloud, on Friday, at its Annual General Meeting (AGM). The AI-supported cloud storage services were initially introduced in 2024. It offers up to 100GB of free cloud storage for all Jio users in the country. The updated features are claimed to be available soon to all users, although the company did not specify a rollout timeline. Notably, more than 40 million users in India avail of Jio AI Cloud services, according to the company.

Reliance Expands Jio AI Cloud With Several AI-Backed Features

Kiran Thomas, CEO of Jio Platforms Limited, announced at the AGM that Jio AI Cloud users will now be able to search saved photos in the cloud by a voice prompt in their native language. For instance, users can ask Jio AI Cloud to fetch Ganpati visarjan or photos from last year in Hindi, to instantly revisit those memories, Thomas explained. The company has yet to confirm all the regional languages this voice search feature will support.

Jio AI Cloud users will also be able to use AI Create Hub to turn "photos into shareable reels, collages, or promo videos with no expert skills." They will be able to achieve it in a few simple clicks. This is expected to help amateur content creators and small business owners.

Another upcoming feature for Jio AI Cloud users is automatic categorisation. If users scan a receipt, Jio AI Cloud will automatically categorise it under Bills, or when users upload a picture of their Aadhar card, it will be categorised under identity documents.

In his address, Thomas claimed that these new features will be available to all Jio AI Cloud users very soon, but he did not specify a rollout timeline.

Notably, Reliance also announced JioFrames and a new voice-enabled search assistant called Riya for the JioHotstar platform, among other things, at the AGM.