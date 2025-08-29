RIL 48th AGM 2025: Reliance Expands Jio AI Cloud With New Search Features

Technology News
English Edition
RIL 48th AGM 2025: Reliance Expands Jio AI Cloud With AI Create Hub, New Search and Categorisation Features

RIL 48th AGM 2025: Jio AI Cloud users will now be able to search saved photos in the cloud by a voice prompt in their native language.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 August 2025 15:01 IST
Highlights
  • AI Create Hub will allow users to turn photos into reels with a click
  • Another upcoming feature is automatic categorisation
  • These features are expected to roll out soon
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) unveiled several new AI-backed features, including search, categorisation and creative tools for Jio AI Cloud, on Friday, at its Annual General Meeting (AGM). The AI-supported cloud storage services were initially introduced in 2024. It offers up to 100GB of free cloud storage for all Jio users in the country. The updated features are claimed to be available soon to all users, although the company did not specify a rollout timeline. Notably, more than 40 million users in India avail of Jio AI Cloud services, according to the company.

Reliance Expands Jio AI Cloud With Several AI-Backed Features

Kiran Thomas, CEO of Jio Platforms Limited, announced at the AGM that Jio AI Cloud users will now be able to search saved photos in the cloud by a voice prompt in their native language. For instance, users can ask Jio AI Cloud to fetch Ganpati visarjan or photos from last year in Hindi, to instantly revisit those memories, Thomas explained. The company has yet to confirm all the regional languages this voice search feature will support. 

Jio AI Cloud users will also be able to use AI Create Hub to turn "photos into shareable reels, collages, or promo videos with no expert skills." They will be able to achieve it in a few simple clicks. This is expected to help amateur content creators and small business owners. 

Another upcoming feature for Jio AI Cloud users is automatic categorisation. If users scan a receipt, Jio AI Cloud will automatically categorise it under Bills, or when users upload a picture of their Aadhar card, it will be categorised under identity documents. 

In his address, Thomas claimed that these new features will be available to all Jio AI Cloud users very soon, but he did not specify a rollout timeline.

Notably, Reliance also announced JioFrames and a new voice-enabled search assistant called Riya for the JioHotstar platform, among other things, at the AGM.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
RIL 48th AGM 2025: JioHotstar Gets Riya Voice Search Assistant, Voice Print Feature for Live Translation of Sports Content
RIL 48th AGM 2025: Reliance Intelligence Subsidiary Announced, Company to Build Build AI-Ready Data Centres
