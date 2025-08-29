Reliance Intelligence, a wholly owned subsidiary focused on artificial intelligence (AI), was unveiled by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday. The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate is venturing into building data centres for AI compute via its newest subsidiary. The launch of Reliance Intelligence was announced during RIL's 48th Annual General Meeting. The firm will build a "gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centres”, which will be powered by clean energy at the national scale. It also plans to bring together tech firms and “open-source communities” from across the globe.

Reliance Intelligence Building Gigawatt-Scale, AI-Ready Data Centres in Jamnagar

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of RIL, also announced that Reliance Intelligence will work to deliver AI services to consumers, small businesses, and enterprises, along with solutions for other sectors. This new wholly-owned RIL subsidiary will also aim to create an incubator for AI researchers, engineers, designers, and product builders from around the world.

(This is a developing story, please refresh for updates...)