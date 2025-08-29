Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) announced JioFrames at the 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday. It is a pair of hands-free artificial intelligence (AI)-powered smart glasses that feature a built-in AI voice assistant. There is support for multiple Indian languages, enabling users to converse with the voice assistant in their native language. JioFrames comes with an HD camera, which can be used to take photos and record videos. There are various health and fitness-tracking features as well.

JioFrames Features

According to RIL, JioFrames can be used to take calls, capture photos, and listen to music hands-free. There is a built-in voice assistant called Jio Voice AI, which can respond to queries and provide suggestions. The smart glasses come with support for Indian languages, which enables conversation in native languages. Furthermore, there is live translation for real-time text and voice interpretation. With the smart glasses, users can look at a product, sign, or menu and receive instant translations.

According to the company, Jio Voice AI can understand cultural nuances and everyday expressions, resulting in a more natural conversation.

Jio Voice AI also serve as a personal assistant. It can track the user's day, manage meetings, set tasks, and send smart reminders.

JioFrames has also been equipped with a built-in camera. It can be used to take photos and record videos in HD quality. Apart from this, users can also stream their point of view (PoV) on social media platforms in real-time. There is also a built-in speaker that enables the user to take calls and listen to music hands-free.

The smart glasses also come with health tracking features. It can track steps and provide wellness tips via voice commands. As per the company, JioFrames are lightweight and have been built for everyday use.

However, the company is yet to announce the pricing or the availability of JioFrames. It could potentially arrive as a competitor to the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, which are priced in India at Rs. 29,900.

