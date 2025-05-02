Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications and Price Leak Ahead of Launch This Month

The phone may be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset as other Galaxy S25 models.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 May 2025 09:06 IST
Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge is touted to be its slimmest flagship phone when launched

  • Galaxy S25 Edge is reported to sport a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen
  • The phone may come with a 200MP main and 12MP ultra-wide camera
  • Colour options may include Titanium Jetblack, Icyblue, and Silver
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is rumoured to be in development as the fourth addition to the Galaxy S25 lineup. Ahead of its anticipated debut, which is said to take place this month, a major leak has surfaced  with details about the phone's specifications as well as its price. The phone could be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip as other S25 models and may become the only model in the lineup to debut with two cameras instead of three.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications (Leaked)

German publication WinFuture detailed the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge's leaked specifications in a report. The phone is likely to debut with a 6.7-inch (1,440 x 3,120 pixels) AMOLED screen with a variable 120Hz refresh rate. In line with the rumoured “slim” moniker, it is said to have a weight of 163g and a thickness of just 5.85mm, potentially making it the thinnest Galaxy S model to date.

smasung galaxy s25 edge winfuture Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Leaked design of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
Photo Credit: WinFuture

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is reported to have a titanium frame with glass on the front and back, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, respectively. The handset could also have an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner under the display and could debut with an IP68 rating against dust and water ingress.

Rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC, the phone is said to be equipped with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The phone is reported to ship with Android 15-based One UI 7. For optics, it may sport a dual rear camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel main camera with an f/1.7 aperture and 85-degree field-of-view (FoV) and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree FoV. There is also likely to be a 12-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 80-degree FoV for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may reportedly include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. The phone could pack a 3,900mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price (Leaked)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge's price could be set at EUR 1,249 (roughly Rs. 1,19,000) for the 256GB configuration in Germany. Meanwhile, the 512GB variant could set you back by EUR 1,369 (roughly Rs. 1,30,000). This pricing potentially places the handset between the Galaxy S25+ and the Galaxy S25 Ultra in Samsung's flagship lineup.

It may reportedly be offered in three colourways — Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Icyblue and Titanium Silver.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Trump-Backed USD1 Stablecoin Chosen to Back MGX’s $2 Billion Binance Stake Deal: Report

