Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is rumoured to be in development as the fourth addition to the Galaxy S25 lineup. Ahead of its anticipated debut, which is said to take place this month, a major leak has surfaced with details about the phone's specifications as well as its price. The phone could be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip as other S25 models and may become the only model in the lineup to debut with two cameras instead of three.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications (Leaked)

German publication WinFuture detailed the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge's leaked specifications in a report. The phone is likely to debut with a 6.7-inch (1,440 x 3,120 pixels) AMOLED screen with a variable 120Hz refresh rate. In line with the rumoured “slim” moniker, it is said to have a weight of 163g and a thickness of just 5.85mm, potentially making it the thinnest Galaxy S model to date.

Leaked design of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Photo Credit: WinFuture

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is reported to have a titanium frame with glass on the front and back, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, respectively. The handset could also have an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner under the display and could debut with an IP68 rating against dust and water ingress.

Rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC, the phone is said to be equipped with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The phone is reported to ship with Android 15-based One UI 7. For optics, it may sport a dual rear camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel main camera with an f/1.7 aperture and 85-degree field-of-view (FoV) and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree FoV. There is also likely to be a 12-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 80-degree FoV for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may reportedly include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. The phone could pack a 3,900mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price (Leaked)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge's price could be set at EUR 1,249 (roughly Rs. 1,19,000) for the 256GB configuration in Germany. Meanwhile, the 512GB variant could set you back by EUR 1,369 (roughly Rs. 1,30,000). This pricing potentially places the handset between the Galaxy S25+ and the Galaxy S25 Ultra in Samsung's flagship lineup.

It may reportedly be offered in three colourways — Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Icyblue and Titanium Silver.