Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Offers on Premium Smartphones

Amazon offers a 10 percent instant discount on transactions via HDFC Credit Cards.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 May 2025 15:04 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Offers on Premium Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available with top discounts during the Amazon sale

Highlights
  • Buyers can get up to 40 percent off on phones during Amazon sale
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available at an effective price of Rs. 84,999
  • HDFC card users get 10 percent instant discount on purchases
Advertisement

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is now live for all shoppers in India, 12 hours after it commenced in early access exclusively for Prime members. It brings discounts on products across different categories, from smartphones and tablets to TVs and other home appliances. The sale is a great opportunity for shoppers who've been wanting to upgrade to a premium smartphone. Handsets from top brands such as Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi are currently listed with discounts of up to 40 percent. Customers can also avail of exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options and Amazon Pay-based offers to further lower the price of the product.

One of the standout offers is live on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. With a list price of Rs. 1,34,990, Samsung's flagship phone from last year can be purchased for as low as Rs. 84,999 during the Amazon sale.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Bank Offers and Discounts

Besides the usual price drops, Amazon also offers a 10 percent instant discount on transactions carried out via HDFC Credit Cards during the Great Summer Sale. There are benefits on EMI transactions and five percent cashback on purchases for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card users. Buyers who wish to trade in their old smartphones can get up to Rs. 72,000 off, depending on the model and the condition the handset is in. However, it is to be noted that all these additional benefits are subject to the listed terms and conditions.

Best Deals on Premium Smartphones

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G Rs. 1,34,999 Rs. 84,999 Buy Now
iPhone 16 Pro Max Rs. 1,44,900 Rs. 1,35,900 Buy Now
iQOO 13 Rs. 61,999 Rs. 51,999 Buy Now
iPhone 15 Rs. 69,900 Rs. 57,749 Buy Now
Realme GT 7 Pro Rs. 69,999 Rs. 49,999 Buy Now
OnePlus 13 Rs. 72,999 Rs. 64,999 Buy Now
Xiaomi 15 Rs. 79,999 Rs. 64,998 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Rs. 1,29,999 Rs. 1,18,999 Buy Now
iPhone 16 Pro Rs. 1,29,900 Rs. 1,22,900 Buy Now

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Offers, Amazon, Amazon Sale, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, OnePlus 13, iQOO 13, Xiaomi 15, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Home Appliances
Google’s Pichai Says US Fix Is ‘De Facto’ Spinoff of Search

Related Stories

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Offers on Premium Smartphones
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y19 5G Launched in India With Dimensity 6300 SoC and These Features
  2. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Starts Tonight: All You Need to Know
  3. iPhone Production Said to Have Begun at New Tata Plant, Foxconn Close Behind
  4. OTT Releases This Week: Bromance, Costao, Kull, Robinhood, and More
  5. Best Offers on Premium Smartphones During Amazon Great Summer Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. DeepSeek Prover V2, an Open-Source Mathematics-Focused AI Model, Released
  2. Google’s Pichai Says US Fix Is ‘De Facto’ Spinoff of Search
  3. Google Is Adding Native Image Editing Capability to the Gemini App
  4. Crypto Industry Descends on Dubai as Trump Euphoria Recedes
  5. Apple Dealt Stinging Court Defeat on App Store Sales Commissions
  6. Vivo Y19 5G with Dimensity 6300 Chipset, 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Duolingo Launches 148 AI-Powered Courses Following AI-First Strategy Shift
  8. Malayalam Thriller Kooman Now Streaming in Hindi on UltraPlay
  9. Lee Soo Man: The King of K-Pop OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. Brown Heart OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Documentary on India's Heart Disease Crisis Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »