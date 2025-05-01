Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is now live for all shoppers in India, 12 hours after it commenced in early access exclusively for Prime members. It brings discounts on products across different categories, from smartphones and tablets to TVs and other home appliances. The sale is a great opportunity for shoppers who've been wanting to upgrade to a premium smartphone. Handsets from top brands such as Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi are currently listed with discounts of up to 40 percent. Customers can also avail of exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options and Amazon Pay-based offers to further lower the price of the product.

One of the standout offers is live on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. With a list price of Rs. 1,34,990, Samsung's flagship phone from last year can be purchased for as low as Rs. 84,999 during the Amazon sale.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Bank Offers and Discounts

Besides the usual price drops, Amazon also offers a 10 percent instant discount on transactions carried out via HDFC Credit Cards during the Great Summer Sale. There are benefits on EMI transactions and five percent cashback on purchases for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card users. Buyers who wish to trade in their old smartphones can get up to Rs. 72,000 off, depending on the model and the condition the handset is in. However, it is to be noted that all these additional benefits are subject to the listed terms and conditions.

Best Deals on Premium Smartphones

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.