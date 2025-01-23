Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G are currently some of the best Android smartphones you can get in the market.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 January 2025 15:17 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G
Highlights
  • The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G price in India starts at Rs 1,29,999
  • The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G price starts at Rs 1,21,999
  • Here’s which one is a better option to consider
Samsung has finally introduced its latest Galaxy S25 series during its special launch event. The brand has launched the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The latter is the latest flagship from the South Korean giant that offers the latest and greatest features available in the market. That said, there is yet another smartphone in this price segment that still feels relevant. Yes, we are talking about the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The last year's flagship from Samsung still offers flagship-grade features and specifications. However, the question here is: which one should you choose? Should you go with the Galaxy S24 Ultra or choose the brand-new Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G? To answer this question, we have compiled a detailed comparison of both the handsets. So, without further ado, let's get started. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G price in India currently starts at Rs 1,21,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option. The 12GB RAM and 512GB model is available for Rs 1,31,999, while the top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 1TB storage option comes with a price tag of Rs 1,51,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price in India starts at Rs 1,29,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The mid variant with 512GB storage comes with a price tag of Rs 1,41,999, while the top-end variant is priced at Rs 1,65,999.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G: Design

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G packs a titanium frame, a first in the S-series. The model is also loaded with Corning Gorilla Armour, which is optically enhanced to deliver up to 75 percent in a wide range of lighting conditions. It also features an IP68 rating. The phone is available in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow. The Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G measures 162.3 x  79 x 8.6mm and weighs 232 grams. 

The Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G offers a premium design language. To start with, you get a titanium frame, which was also present in the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Moreover, the handset also features Corning Gorilla Armor 2, offering enhanced drop protection, scratch resistance, and anti-reflection properties. Moreover, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is touted to be the first smartphone to feature ceramic anti-reflective. The handset is available in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Black, Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium Gray, Titanium Pinkgold, Titanium Jetblack and Titanium Jadegreen colour options. The phone measures 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm and weighs 218 grams.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G: Display

The Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G also packs a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED display. The screen has a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It also features up to 2,600nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Armor protection.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED display. The screen comes with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels. It also features up to 2,600nits of peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Armor 2 protection, and 120Hz screen variable screen refresh rate. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G: Performance and OS

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G is loaded with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which is especially made for Galaxy devices. The handset comes loaded with Adreno 750 GPU. The handset comes loaded with up to  12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. Both the models run on OneUI 6.1, which is based on the Android 14 operating system. 

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G is powered by the latest and custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. The handset is loaded with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The handset runs on Android 15 and comes loaded with One UI 7 interface. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G: Cameras

The Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G features a quad-camera setup on the rear panel. The handset features a 200-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x zoom, and a 50-megapixel periscope lens with 5x zoom, 100x space zoom, and laser autofocus. The handset is also loaded with a 12-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. 

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is equipped with a quad-camera setup on the rear panel. The handset features a 200-megapixel primary sensor with 2x in-sensor zoom, optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.7 aperture coupled with an updated 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with 120-degree field of view and f/1.9 aperture. It also has a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and OIS and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS. On the front, the handset features a 12-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G: Battery 

In terms of battery, both models are loaded with a 5,000mAh battery. Both handsets come equipped with 45W fast wired charging support, 10W Qi wireless charging, and wireless powershare feature. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G: Conclusion 

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G brings some interesting upgrades over its predecessor. The handset offers a better design language and packs powerful internals. Interestingly, both models offer top-of-the-line features and specifications. The Galaxy S24 Ultra (Review) is meant for those who want to experience the flagship features that Samsung offers but don't want to spend too much on the latest flagship smartphone. One can wait for an upcoming sale to get an even better deal on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Those who want to experience the latest features, including AI, from the brand can consider the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G.

Key Specs
Display6.90-inch6.80-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 EliteSnapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera12-megapixel 12-megapixel
Rear Camera200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM12GB12GB
Storage512GB, 1TB256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity5000mAh5000mAh
OSAndroid 15Android 14
Resolution1400x3120 pixels-
