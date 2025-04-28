Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge camera specifications have surfaced online, alongside details of the device's build materials. The handset was initially announced at the firm's Galaxy Unpacked event in January, where the company unveiled the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The design of the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge was revealed in March at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. The anticipated smartphone is expected to have the slimmest body among the existing Galaxy S25 lineup models.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Build Details (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may come with titanium bezels and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 display protection, according to an X post by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks). The new material has yet to be released. The Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ handsets have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra model is protetcted by Gorilla Glass Armor.

The recent leak suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will likely be equipped with a 200-megapixel primary rear camera sensor, as well as AI-backed productivity features and imaging tools. The handset is tipped to be 5.8mm thin, and it may weigh only 163g.

According to the leak, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The phone will ship with One UI 7 based on Android 15. It is expected to be available in 256GB and 512GB storage configurations.

The 256GB option of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge might cost CAD 1,678.99 (roughly Rs. 1,03,000), while the 512GB variant will likely be priced at CAD 1,848.99 (roughly Rs. 1,14,000). This suggests that the handset will be more expensive than the Galaxy S25+ and less expensive than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which cost CAD 1,438.99 (roughly Rs. 88,500) and CAD 1,918.99 (roughly Rs. 1,18,000), respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be launched first in China and South Korea on May 23, followed by its launch in the US and other markets on May 30.

Alongside the 200-megapixel main camera, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is tipped to get a 12-megapixel rear secondary sensor. It will likely support 12GB of RAM and a 6.6-inch display. The phone will likely pack a 3,900mAh battery with 25W charging support and is expected to come in Titanium IcyBlue, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Silver colour options.