Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Reportedly Outsold Galaxy S25 and S25+ Combined in Global Markets

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Reportedly Outsold Galaxy S25 and S25+ Combined in Global Markets

The Galaxy S25 Ultra appears to be the preferred choice among Galaxy S25 series buyers.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 May 2025 12:45 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Reportedly Outsold Galaxy S25 and S25+ Combined in Global Markets

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, along with other models, debuted at Galaxy Unpacked in January

Highlights
  • Samsung is reported to have sold 5.08 million units of Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • Total Galaxy S25 series sales hit 9.16 million units
  • Samsung's total sales for March 2025 are estimated to be 20.29 million
Advertisement

Samsung's latest Galaxy S25 series is said to be in high demand among consumers with the Galaxy S25 Ultra recording the highest sales numbers. As per a financial services firm, the top-of-the-line handset outperformed both of its siblings, the Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25+, in terms of sales combined, despite commanding a considerably higher price tag. Samsung is reported to have sold 9.16 million units across all three models which amounts to nearly half of its total smartphone sales.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Sales Numbers

An investor note by South Korean financial services firm Hana Securities (via SamMobile) reveals that Samsung has sold 5.08 million units of the Galaxy S25 Ultra so far. Meanwhile, the base Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ sales numbers are estimated to be 2.41 million and 1.67 million units, respectively. This puts the combined sales numbers of both phones at 4.08 million — a million units fewer than the sales of Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Judging by these numbers, the Galaxy S25 Ultra appears to be the preferred choice among Galaxy S25 series buyers, despite a higher price tag than the standard and the Plus models. The phone's price in India starts at Rs. 1,29,999 and $1,299 in the US for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

The smartphones were launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event in January and in just a little over three months, a total of 9.16 million units have been sold. For March 2025, Samsung's total smartphone sales were reported to be 20.29 million units, an increase of five percent over February. However, it is reported to be a two percent year-on-year (YoY) decline compared to last year.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the company's top-of-the-line phone which sports a 6.9-inch (1,400x3,120 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 1Hz-120Hz variable refresh rate and up to 2,600nits peak brightness. It is powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, accompanied by 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of built-in storage. It ships with Android 15-based One UI 7.

For optics, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has a rear quad camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel main camera with 2x in-sensor zoom, optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.7 aperture and an updated 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with 120-degree field of view and f/1.9 aperture. It also has a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and OIS, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS. On the front, the handset sports a 12-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 45W (wired) and 15W (wireless).

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung Galaxy S25+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build and aesthetics
  • Excellent performance
  • Fantastic cameras
  • One UI 7 and extended software support
  • Powerful speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive (base price)
  • Not a huge upgrade over S24+
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price, Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Realme C75 5G Spotted on Google Play Console, Google Play Supported Devices List Hinting at Imminent Launch
Bitcoin Price Crosses $96,000 for the First Time Since March, Ongoing Rally Boosts Altcoin Prices

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Reportedly Outsold Galaxy S25 and S25+ Combined in Global Markets
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Bromance, Costao, Kull, Robinhood, and More
  2. OnePlus Nord 5 Price in India, Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked
  3. Sony Xperia 1 VII May Debut with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and 12GB of RAM
  4. Global iQOO Neo 10 Model Spotted on Geekbench With This Chipset
  5. Best Offers on Premium Smartphones During Amazon Great Summer Sale
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Outsold Other S25 Models in Global Markets
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications and Price Leak Ahead of Launch
  8. New Study Suggests Yellowstone May Help Solve the World's Helium Crisis
#Latest Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 10 Visits Geekbench With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Processor, 12GB of RAM
  2. Android 16 to Arrive With Redesigned Quick Settings, Visual Enhancements and New Animations: Report
  3. Google's NotebookLM Android, iOS Apps Listed on App Stores Ahead of Launch at Google I/O 2025
  4. New Study Suggests Yellowstone May Help Solve the World’s Helium Crisis
  5. Honor Teases Launch of New Smartwatches; Honor Watch 5 Ultra Could Debut Soon
  6. Bitcoin Price Crosses $96,000 for the First Time Since March, Ongoing Rally Boosts Altcoin Prices
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Reportedly Outsold Galaxy S25 and S25+ Combined in Global Markets
  8. 3 Roses Season 2 OTT Release: Where to Watch Girl-Centric Telugu Drama Series Online?
  9. The Better Sister OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. Paraman Now Streaming On Sun NXT: What You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »