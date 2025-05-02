Samsung's latest Galaxy S25 series is said to be in high demand among consumers with the Galaxy S25 Ultra recording the highest sales numbers. As per a financial services firm, the top-of-the-line handset outperformed both of its siblings, the Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25+, in terms of sales combined, despite commanding a considerably higher price tag. Samsung is reported to have sold 9.16 million units across all three models which amounts to nearly half of its total smartphone sales.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Sales Numbers

An investor note by South Korean financial services firm Hana Securities (via SamMobile) reveals that Samsung has sold 5.08 million units of the Galaxy S25 Ultra so far. Meanwhile, the base Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ sales numbers are estimated to be 2.41 million and 1.67 million units, respectively. This puts the combined sales numbers of both phones at 4.08 million — a million units fewer than the sales of Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Judging by these numbers, the Galaxy S25 Ultra appears to be the preferred choice among Galaxy S25 series buyers, despite a higher price tag than the standard and the Plus models. The phone's price in India starts at Rs. 1,29,999 and $1,299 in the US for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

The smartphones were launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event in January and in just a little over three months, a total of 9.16 million units have been sold. For March 2025, Samsung's total smartphone sales were reported to be 20.29 million units, an increase of five percent over February. However, it is reported to be a two percent year-on-year (YoY) decline compared to last year.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the company's top-of-the-line phone which sports a 6.9-inch (1,400x3,120 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 1Hz-120Hz variable refresh rate and up to 2,600nits peak brightness. It is powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, accompanied by 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of built-in storage. It ships with Android 15-based One UI 7.

For optics, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has a rear quad camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel main camera with 2x in-sensor zoom, optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.7 aperture and an updated 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with 120-degree field of view and f/1.9 aperture. It also has a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and OIS, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS. On the front, the handset sports a 12-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 45W (wired) and 15W (wireless).