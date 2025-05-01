Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge's existence was first teased at Galaxy Unpacked in January, and although the company gave us a glimpse of it at the MWC 2025, the phone has yet to see the light of day. But that may soon change. A tipster claims that the upcoming handset could be launched this month. In a separate development, a report also suggests that the Galaxy S25 Edge could debut with the same primary camera as the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Evan Blass shared what appears to be a leaked teaser image for the launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge. It suggests that the phone's launch date could be set for May 13. The image carries the tagline “Beyond Slim”, which hints towards it being specifically for the Galaxy S25 Edge since the phone has been widely rumoured to debut with an ultra-thin profile.

It also corroborates previously leaked launch timelines, which also placed May 13 as the most likely date for the phone's debut. However, it may not be initially available in every region. As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could first go on sale in China and South Korea on May 23.

The handset is reported to be available in the US and other markets a week later, on May 30. The phone is speculated to be available for pre-order from May 14 to May 20.

Camera Details Leak

Moving on, a day after it was reported that the Galaxy S25 Edge could share its selfie camera with other models in the Galaxy S25 lineup, details about other sensors have surfaced online. SammyGuru reports that the phone will have the same 200-megapixel primary shooter as the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The main camera on Samsung's top-of-the-line smartphone packs a 1/3-inch sensor, which offers 2x in-sensor zoom, optical image stabilisation (OIS), and an f/1.7 aperture.

Meanwhile, the handset is also reported to be equipped with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, which, along with the main shooter, completes its dual rear camera unit. It is said to be a 1/2.55-inch sensor — the same as the UW lens on the base Galaxy S25. Samsung has already shown off the Galaxy S25 Edge, which confirms that it will have vertically placed lenses, along with an LED flash, in a pill-shaped camera module at the back.

More details about the phone are expected to surface as the launch date nears.