Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date Teased; May Debut With Same Main Camera as Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date Teased; May Debut With Same Main Camera as Galaxy S25 Ultra

The phone could initially be limited to China and South Korea.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 May 2025 09:24 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date Teased; May Debut With Same Main Camera as Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge will be its slimmest flagship phone when launched

Highlights
  • Samsung is tipped to launch the Galaxy S25 Edge on May 13
  • Leaked teaser suggests it may come with the "beyond slim" tagline
  • The phone will reportedly have a 200-megapixel primary camera with OIS
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge's existence was first teased at Galaxy Unpacked in January, and although the company gave us a glimpse of it at the MWC 2025, the phone has yet to see the light of day. But that may soon change. A tipster claims that the upcoming handset could be launched this month. In a separate development, a report also suggests that the Galaxy S25 Edge could debut with the same primary camera as the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Evan Blass shared what appears to be a leaked teaser image for the launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge. It suggests that the phone's launch date could be set for May 13. The image carries the tagline “Beyond Slim”, which hints towards it being specifically for the Galaxy S25 Edge since the phone has been widely rumoured to debut with an ultra-thin profile.

It also corroborates previously leaked launch timelines, which also placed May 13 as the most likely date for the phone's debut. However, it may not be initially available in every region. As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could first go on sale in China and South Korea on May 23.

The handset is reported to be available in the US and other markets a week later, on May 30. The phone is speculated to be available for pre-order from May 14 to May 20.

Camera Details Leak

Moving on, a day after it was reported that the Galaxy S25 Edge could share its selfie camera with other models in the Galaxy S25 lineup, details about other sensors have surfaced online. SammyGuru reports that the phone will have the same 200-megapixel primary shooter as the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The main camera on Samsung's top-of-the-line smartphone packs a 1/3-inch sensor, which offers 2x in-sensor zoom, optical image stabilisation (OIS), and an f/1.7 aperture.

Meanwhile, the handset is also reported to be equipped with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, which, along with the main shooter, completes its dual rear camera unit. It is said to be a 1/2.55-inch sensor — the same as the UW lens on the base Galaxy S25. Samsung has already shown off the Galaxy S25 Edge, which confirms that it will have vertically placed lenses, along with an LED flash, in a pill-shaped camera module at the back.

More details about the phone are expected to surface as the launch date nears.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specifications, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge camera, Samsung, Galaxy Unpacked
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Partners With GSMA to Enable VoLTE by Default on Galaxy Phones With One UI 7

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date Teased; May Debut With Same Main Camera as Galaxy S25 Ultra
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme SoC Debuts in India
  2. Google Teases New Gemini Features Ahead of Google I/O Event
  3. iPhone Production Said to Have Begun at New Tata Plant, Foxconn Close Behind
  4. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Starts Tonight: All You Need to Know
  5. Vivo T3 Ultra Gets Another Price Cut; Goes on Sale at This Price From May 1
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Reportedly in Talks to Bring Gemini Integration to iPhone by the End of This Year
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date Teased; May Debut With Same Main Camera as Galaxy S25 Ultra
  3. Samsung Partners With GSMA to Enable VoLTE by Default on Galaxy Phones With One UI 7
  4. Samsung Retains Top Spot as Global Smartphone Shipments Grew 0.2 Percent YoY in Q1 2025: Canalys
  5. Xiaomi MiMo AI Models Launched With Efficient Reasoning, Small Size
  6. Samsung's One UI 8 Update Will Reportedly Introduce an AI-Powered Video Summarisation Feature
  7. Vivo T3 Ultra Price in India Drops Again; Goes on Sale at This Price From May 1
  8. iPhone 17 Air Spotted in Leaked Hands-on Video, Appears to Be Slimmer Than the iPhone 16 Pro
  9. EA Lays Off Hundreds of Workers at Respawn and Other Studios, Cancels Titanfall Game
  10. Google Teases New Gemini Features and a More Personalised Assistant Ahead of Google I/O 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »