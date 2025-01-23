The Tamil television series Office brought a fresh take on workplace dramas, blending humour and relatability into a compelling narrative. Revolving around the lives of employees at Netech Solutions, an IT company, the show depicted how relationships and camaraderie develop amidst professional struggles. Starring Karthik Raj, Shruthi Raj, Vishnu, Madhumila, and others, the series became a fan favourite during its runtime. Directed by Ram Vinayak and produced by K. J. Ganesh, the series aired from March 11, 2013 to June 5, 2015 on STAR Vijay, marking a significant shift in Tamil television programming.

When and Where to Watch Office

Office aired on STAR Vijay. The show initially ran from March 2013 to October 2014 with its first season and continued with a second season from October 2014 to June 2015. It will now be available to watch on OTT on Disney+ Hotstar, allowing more viewers to enjoy the workplace comedy.

Official Trailer and Plot of Office

The story delves into the personal and professional lives of the employees at Netech Solutions. Karthik, Raji, Vishnu, and Lakshmi navigate office dynamics, friendships, and budding romances while facing various challenges. The plot highlights relatable workplace experiences, often infused with light-hearted humour, making it a memorable watch.

Cast and Crew of Office

The cast featured prominent names like Karthik Raj as Karthikeyan, Shruthi Raj as Rajalakshmi, Vishnu as Vishnuvardhan, and Madhumila as Lakshmi. Supporting roles were portrayed by actors including Uday Mahesh, Suzane George, and Anbazhagan. In the second season, new characters like Manimegalai, played by Preethi Kumar and Kamal, portrayed by Sidharth Kumaran were introduced, adding layers to the narrative. The direction by Ram Vinayak and production under K. J. Ganesh's banner contributed to the show's success.

Reception of Office

Office was well-received for its unique concept and realistic portrayal of office culture, earning high praise from viewers. Its run of 562 episodes underscored its popularity and the resonance it found with audiences. It has an IMDb rating of 9.1 / 10.