Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is rumoured to launch in May as the latest addition to the flagship Galaxy S25 lineup. Ahead of its anticipated debut, a new report suggests that the handset may come with the same front camera seen on its elder siblings. Meanwhile in another development, a leaked image sheds light on the placement of various ports on the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Selfie Camera Leak

According to a SammyGuru report, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be equipped with a 12-megapixel front camera. It is said to be the same sensor present on other Galaxy S25 models, such as the Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The unit may be a 1/3.2-inch sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. This goes against rumours which suggested the inclusion of a 10-megapixel selfie shooter on Samsung's upcoming ultra-thin phone.

However, it is not the only offering which the handset, previously expected to debut with the “slim” moniker, could borrow from its elder siblings. Past reports hint towards it having the same 200-megapixel primary camera as the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The sensor on the flagship handset offers 2x in-sensor zoom, optical image stabilisation (OIS), and has an f/1.7 aperture.

Port Placement on Galaxy S25 Edge

In a separate development, a tipster shared an image on X (formerly Twitter) which details the placement of various ports on the upcoming handset. It appears to be in line with other smartphones in the Galaxy S25 lineup, with the power button and the volume rockers located on the phone's right spine.

Yup, looks like everything is where it's supposed to be. pic.twitter.com/8twixSbvTq — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 28, 2025

Its bottom has the USB Type-C port for charging, a speaker grille, a microphone, and the SIM slot, while its top surface has another microphone.

The back of the Galaxy S25 Edge is said to sport a dual rear camera system with vertically placed lenses, along with an LED flash, in a pill-shaped camera module. The selfie camera may be present in the form of a hole-punch cutout, similar to the Galaxy S25 and other models in the company's portfolio.