Samsung unveiled the second generation of its Gauss artificial intelligence (AI) model on Thursday. Dubbed Gauss2, the new multimodal AI model is said to feature improved performance, efficiency, and enhanced use cases for application integration. The new large language model (LLM) was introduced during the keynote address of the Samsung Developer Conference Korea 2024 (SDC24 Korea) which was held online. The tech giant highlighted that it is using the capabilities of the AI model in software development and research purposes.

Samsung Gauss2 AI Model Unveiled

In a newsroom post, the South Korean tech giant detailed the second generation of its Gauss AI model, which was launched last year. The new iteration of the foundation model now comes with several upgrades. The company claimed that the multimodal capability, which involves handling data sets across various modalities, has been improved.

Additionally, the AI model now also supports between 9 to 14 languages, as well as various programming languages. It is also said to get improved performance in language, code, and images.

The Samsung Gauss2 is available in three separate models, based on their parameter sizes — Compact, Balanced and Supreme. The Compact is a small-size model which is designed for efficiency and working in a limited computation environment. The Balanced model is optimised for both performance and efficiency, and the Supreme model can handle high-end computing tasks by leveraging Mixture of Experts (MoE) technology.

Samsung claims that the Balanced and Supreme models can outperform “leading open-source generative AI models” in language-based tasks in English and Korean, as well as coding-related tasks. The company also claims that the models offer reduced wait times, faster processing speeds, and better task handling compared to open-source models.

The Samsung Gauss2 is currently being used in the company's Device eXperience (DX) division and overseas research institutes. The most popular use case of the AI model is an internal coding assistant dubbed code.i that helps with software development. The tech giant claimed that 60 percent of the DX division uses the tool. The technology is also being used by the company's call centre staff to categorise and summarise customer calls.

While Gauss2 is currently being used internally, the company has plans to ship it with its products as well. Samsung also believes that the AI model can enhance the personalisation capability of its existing AI features.