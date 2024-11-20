Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Camera Details Surface Online; Tipped to Use ALoP Technology

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim could get a 200-megapixel Isocell HP5 sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 November 2024 11:42 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

A slim variant of Galaxy S25 may launch a few months after the S24 (pictured above) successor debuts

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim may launch between April and June in 2025
  • The handset could get a telephoto shooter with 3.5x optical zoom
  • The Galaxy S25 Slim is tipped to get a triple rear camera unit
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim could join the upcoming Galaxy S25 series of handsets. Previous reports have claimed that the "Slim" version may come with watered-down features of the base Galaxy S25 variant. Now, a new leak suggests the probable camera details of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim. The rumoured slimmer model is expected to be unveiled a few months after the launch of the flagship Galaxy S25 lineup. The Galaxy S25 series is tipped to be introduced globally at a Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, 2025.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Camera Details (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to get a triple rear camera unit comprising a 1/1.56-inch 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP5 sensor, according to an X post by tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu). The two other camera units are tipped to be 1/2.76-inch 50-megapixel ISOCELL JN5 sensors paired with an ultrawide lens and a telephoto shooter with 3.5x optical zoom.

The tipster added that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim will likely use the company's new All Lenses on Prism (ALoP) camera technology. It is claimed to reduce the size of a telephoto shooter and help maintain a slimmer camera module.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Launch (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim will likely be launched in the second quarter of next year or Q2 2025, according to the tipster. This suggests that we could see the handset in the market between the months of April and June. A similar timeline had previously been suggested as well. The phone is expected to compete with Apple's purported thinner handset, tipped to be dubbed either the iPhone 17 Slim or iPhone 17 Air.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, including the vanilla Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, is tipped to be unveiled at a Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco, US, on January 23, 2025. Owing to time zone differences, the phone could launch in certain markets on January 22.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nubia Z70 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Set for Global Launch on November 26

