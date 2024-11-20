Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Launch Price Could Be Higher Than Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 November 2024 16:45 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Launch Price Could Be Higher Than Galaxy S24 Ultra

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could cost $1,299 for 12GB + 256GB option
  • The handset will likely be launched in January 2025
  • The Galaxy S25 Ultra could support up to 16GB of RAM
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to launch soon alongside the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ handsets. The phone will succeed the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which was unveiled in January this year. The top-of-the-line Galaxy S-series smartphone is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Other key features of the upcoming flagship handset have been tipped in previous reports. A tipster now claims that the phone could launch at a higher price point than the preceding Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price (Expected)

The bill of materials (BoM) for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is at least $110 (roughly Rs. 9,300) more than that of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, according to a Weibo post by tipster Setsuna Digital (translated from Chinese). The tipster added that this might convince the manufacturers to increase the price of the upcoming handset in select markets and regions. 

The tipster noted that Samsung will not increase the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra over that of the Galaxy S24 Ultra in China. The 12GB + 256GB option of the current top-of-the-line flagship handset starts in China at CNY 9,699 (roughly Rs. 1,12,900). The tipster said that the base Galaxy S25 Ultra variant will likely maintain the same price. 

However, a recent leak suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could be priced in the US at $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,09,600) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants will likely be marked at $1,419 (roughly Rs. 1,19,800) and $1,659 (roughly Rs. 1,40,000), respectively. This is similar to the price of the Galaxy S24 Ultra in the market.

The same leak claimed that Samsung is unlikely to increase the price of the Galaxy S25 series smartphones. This strategy is said to be influenced by Apple's decision to not raise the price of iPhone 16 series phones and therefore, allegedly maintain competition.

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is priced in India at Rs. 1,29,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 512GB and 1TB variants are listed at Rs. 1,39,999 and Rs. 1,59,999, respectively. 

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Microsoft Introduces Purpose-Built AI Agents, Copilot Actions at the Ignite 2024 Event

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Launch Price Could Be Higher Than Galaxy S24 Ultra
