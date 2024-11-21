Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch in January, this time comprising four models rather than the usual three: the base Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, and a new Galaxy S25 Slim variant that may debut later. The top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra model may feature certain tweaks to its iconic boxy design, and recently surfaced dummy units of the purported handset corroborate this change. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is likely to get a more rounded appearance this time around. The leak suggests a design strategy shift compared to the existing Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Dummy Units Leak

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster @Jukanlosreve shared a couple of images of the dummy units of the purported Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The leak suggests that the South Korean technology conglomerate's flagship non-foldable smartphone will undergo design changes, favouring rounded edges over flat ones. Two of the four colourways of the smartphone, including a black shade, are also showcased with the dummy units.

Dummy Units of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Photo Credit: X/Jukanlosreve

This marks the second time that dummy units of the Galaxy S25 Ultra have surfaced, showcasing its tweaked design. With its purported smartphone, the company is speculated to move away from the boxy design that has become synonymous with Samsung's Ultra models in recent years.

However, it may still have similar design elements carried over from the current models, including the placement of power and volume buttons on the right spine and an identical rear camera layout.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be equipped with a 6.86-inch AMOLED screen with thinner bezels than its predecessor, as per reports. The purported handset may sport a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel 5x telephoto camera, and an upgraded 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, with support for up to 16GB of RAM. The phone could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W charging. A recent report indicates that the handset's bill of materials (BoM) is at least $110 roughly Rs. 9,300) higher than its predecessor, hinting towards a price hike in select markets.