Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Dummy Units Surface, Showcasing Design Tweaks With Rounded Corners

With the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung is said to move away from the boxy design that has become synonymous with Ultra models in recent years.

Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 November 2024 10:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Dummy Units Surface, Showcasing Design Tweaks With Rounded Corners

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the purported successor to the Galaxy S24 Ultra (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is tipped to feature a tweaked design
  • The purported handset may be launched in January 2025
  • It is reported to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch in January, this time comprising four models rather than the usual three: the base Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, and a new Galaxy S25 Slim variant that may debut later. The top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra model may feature certain tweaks to its iconic boxy design, and recently surfaced dummy units of the purported handset corroborate this change. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is likely to get a more rounded appearance this time around. The leak suggests a design strategy shift compared to the existing Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Dummy Units Leak

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster @Jukanlosreve shared a couple of images of the dummy units of the purported Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The leak suggests that the South Korean technology conglomerate's flagship non-foldable smartphone will undergo design changes, favouring rounded edges over flat ones. Two of the four colourways of the smartphone, including a black shade, are also showcased with the dummy units.

s25 ultra dummy Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Dummy Units of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Photo Credit: X/Jukanlosreve

This marks the second time that dummy units of the Galaxy S25 Ultra have surfaced, showcasing its tweaked design. With its purported smartphone, the company is speculated to move away from the boxy design that has become synonymous with Samsung's Ultra models in recent years.

However, it may still have similar design elements carried over from the current models, including the placement of power and volume buttons on the right spine and an identical rear camera layout.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be equipped with a 6.86-inch AMOLED screen with thinner bezels than its predecessor, as per reports. The purported handset may sport a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel 5x telephoto camera, and an upgraded 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, with support for up to 16GB of RAM. The phone could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W charging. A recent report indicates that the handset's bill of materials (BoM) is at least $110 roughly Rs. 9,300) higher than its predecessor, hinting towards a price hike in select markets.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
