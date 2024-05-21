Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Scarlett Johansson Says OpenAI's ChatGPT Voice 'Eerily Similar' to Hers

Scarlett Johansson Says OpenAI's ChatGPT Voice 'Eerily Similar' to Hers

Johansson made the comments in a statement released hours after the artificial intelligence company said it was taking down the voice, called 'Sky.'

By Reuters | Updated: 21 May 2024 18:10 IST
Scarlett Johansson Says OpenAI's ChatGPT Voice 'Eerily Similar' to Hers

Photo Credit: Reuters

Sam Altman approached Scarlet Johansson last September and offered to hire her to voice a ChatGPT voice

Highlights
  • OpenAI's Sam Altman said Sky's voice was not an imitation of Johansson
  • The company is paused using the voice "out of respect" to Johansson
  • Scarlett Johansson declined the offer to voice a ChatGPT voice
Advertisement

Scarlett Johansson on Monday accused OpenAI of creating a voice for the ChatGPT system that sounded "eerily similar" to the actress after she declined to voice the chatbot herself.

Johansson made the comments in a statement released hours after the artificial intelligence company said it was taking down the voice, called 'Sky.'

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a statement emailed to Reuters on Monday that Sky's voice was not an imitation of Johansson, but belonged to a different professional actress.

"The voice of Sky is not Scarlett Johansson's, and it was never intended to resemble hers. We cast the voice actor behind Sky's voice before any outreach to Ms. Johansson," Altman said.

"Out of respect for Ms. Johansson, we have paused using Sky's voice in our products. We are sorry to Ms. Johansson that we didn't communicate better."

The fight over rights to actors' voices and images has become a focus in Hollywood as studios consider how to use AI to create new entertainment and as the computer-produced images and sounds become difficult to distinguish from those of humans.

Johansson in the statement said Altman had approached her last September and offered to hire her to voice a ChatGPT voice -- an offer she declined.

"Nine months later, my friends, family and the general public all noted how much the newest system named 'Sky' sounded like me," she said.

"When I heard the released demo, I was shocked, angered and in disbelief that Mr. Altman would pursue a voice that sounded so eerily similar to mine that my closest friends and news outlets could not tell the difference."

Johansson added that Altman had "insinuated that the similarity was intentional" by tweeting a reference to "her," the 2013 movie about a man who develops a relationship with an AI assistant voiced by the actress.

Johansson's note was published by journalists from NPR and other news outlets. Her publicist also shared it with Reuters.

She said that she had hired legal counsel to ask about the process of creating the voice.

OpenAI showed off its newest AI model, called GPT-4o, last week, with audio capabilities that let users speak to the chatbot and obtain real-time responses, marking a significant advancement in more realistic sounding AI conversations.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Scarlett Johansson, OpenAI, ChatGPT, AI
Brazil to Unveil Second Phase of Crypto Rules by End of 2024: Report

Related Stories

Scarlett Johansson Says OpenAI's ChatGPT Voice 'Eerily Similar' to Hers
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y200 Pro 5G With 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  2. Realme GT 6T Roundup: Expected Price in India, Specifications, And More
  3. Infinix GT Book With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPUs Launched in India
  4. Infinix GT 20 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC Debuts in India
  5. Honor Magic Foldable Phone Could Launch In India Soon
  6. Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Laptop Unveiled: Price, Features
  7. Xiaomi Could Launch Its First Civi Series Smartphone in India Soon
  8. iQoo Neo 9S Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Play Store Will Soon Showcase a New Space for Apps to Show Content-Led Experiences: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Camera Details Leaked; Allegedly Receives BIS Certification
  3. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India Launch Date Accidentally Revealed Through Company Website; Specifications Teased
  4. WhatsApp Reportedly Working on a New Feature to Let Users Clear Unread Message Count
  5. Alibaba, Baidu Slash Prices of Large-Language Models Used to Power AI Chatbots
  6. Scarlett Johansson Says OpenAI's ChatGPT Voice 'Eerily Similar' to Hers
  7. Brazil to Unveil Second Phase of Crypto Rules by End of 2024: Report
  8. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick 'Highly Confident' of GTA 6 Releasing in Fall 2025: Report
  9. Honor Magic Foldable Phone India Launch Teased by HTech CEO Madhav Sheth
  10. iQoo Pad 2, Pad 2 Pro Design, Key Features Revealed; to Launch on May 31
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »