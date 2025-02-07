Technology News
Transformers One Now Streaming on Prime Video: What You Need to Know

The animated film Transformers One is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Find out its release date, cast, and plot details.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 February 2025 14:52 IST
Transformers One Now Streaming on Prime Video: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: PrimeVideo

Transformers One is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

  • The film explores the origins of Optimus Prime and Megatron
  • Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson lead the voice cast
The highly anticipated animated film, Transformers One, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Featuring a stellar voice cast, including Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth, the movie has gained attention for its take on the origins of popular Transformers characters. Released in cinemas in September 2024, the film received positive feedback from both audiences and critics. Viewers will now be able to watch the sci-fi action film on their preferred digital platform.

When and Where to Watch Transformers One

Transformers One will is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film will be released in multiple languages, including English and Hindi. Those who missed the theatrical release will now have the opportunity to watch the animated feature at their convenience.

Official Trailer and Plot of Transformers One

The trailer of Transformers One introduced audiences to the world of Cybertron, showcasing the bond between Orion Pax and D-16 before they became the iconic characters Optimus Prime and Megatron. The film explores their friendship and how circumstances lead to them taking opposing paths. As the storyline progresses, viewers get a deeper look at the power struggles that shape Cybertron's fate.

Cast and Crew of Transformers One

Directed by Josh Cooley, Transformers One features a voice cast comprising several well-known actors. Chris Hemsworth lends his voice to Orion Pax, while Brian Tyree Henry voices D-16. Scarlett Johansson plays Elita-1, Keegan-Michael Key voices B-127, and Steve Buscemi portrays Starscream. Other notable cast members include Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, Josh Cooley as Skywarp, and Jon Bailey as Soundwave. The film has been produced by Don Murphy, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto, Aaron Dem, Mark Vahradian, and Michael Bay.

Reception of Transformers One

Reports suggest that Transformers One received positive reviews from critics and fans alike. The film's storytelling, voice acting, and animation quality were widely appreciated. It has an IMDb rating of 7.6 / 10.

 

