Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai Features
  • Scarlett Johansson OpenAI Feud Rekindles Hollywood Fear of Artificial Intelligence

Scarlett Johansson-OpenAI Feud Rekindles Hollywood Fear of Artificial Intelligence

The actor's accusation has rekindled the creative class’s anxiety about the threat posed by AI, even as Hollywood mulls alliances with OpenAI.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 May 2024 19:36 IST
Scarlett Johansson-OpenAI Feud Rekindles Hollywood Fear of Artificial Intelligence

Photo Credit: Reuters

Scarlett Johansson at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in 2023

Highlights
  • Scarlett Johansson has claimed OpenAI used her voice without permission
  • She claims the voice used by OpenAI is similar to her performance in Her
  • OpenAI says it never intended to use Johansson's voice for its assistant
Advertisement

OpenAI's apparent homage to the movie "Her" featuring the voice likeness of Scarlett Johansson is fueling a backlash against artificial intelligence across Hollywood, executives told Reuters.

Johansson's accusation that the ChatGPT-maker copied her performance in the Spike Jonze-directed feature film, after failing to strike an agreement, rekindled the creative class's anxiety about the existential threat posed by AI, even as Hollywood studios test new tools and mull alliances with OpenAI.

“This seemed to strike a real chord,” said one industry executive. “It kind of puts a human face on it … There's a well-known tech company that did something to a person we know.”

OpenAI stunned the world in February with feature film-like quality videos generated by its text-to-video tool, Sora. Since then, Hollywood executives and agents have met the company multiple times to discuss potential creative partnerships and applications of the technology, according to agents and industry executives.

Johansson's blasting of OpenAI for using a sultry voice she called “eerily similar” to her performance in its public demonstrations of the newest version of ChatGPT is antagonizing some entertainment executives, amid discussions to work more closely on projects, people with direct knowledge told Reuters.

“It sure doesn't set up a respectful collaboration between content creators and tech giants,” said one studio executive, calling OpenAI's actions “hubris.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a statement Monday that the voice "is not Scarlett Johansson's, and it was never intended to resemble hers. We cast the voice actor behind Sky's voice before any outreach to Ms. Johansson."

The company, whose largest investor is Microsoft, did not reply to requests for comment on its relationship with Hollywood after the dispute.

Even before the latest conflict, agents and executives who spoke with Reuters on condition of anonymity have said for weeks they are concerned that OpenAI's models appear to have been trained on copyrighted works, which the tech company deemed as a fair use because they are publicly available on the internet. That is seen as a major obstacle by some professional directors and filmmakers, who may be reluctant to use a tool built, without consent, on others' work.

But technologists in the entertainment industry view Sora as a promising potential tool to augment the film- and TV-making process. They see near-term applications for the technology to accelerate the pace of digital effects.

Fox already uses OpenAI's ChatGPT to recommend new TV shows and movies for viewers of its Tubi streaming service.

Although OpenAI has said it aims to protect copyrights - blocking the ability to generate videos featuring known characters like Superman or prominent actors like Jennifer Aniston -- there remain concerns about how it will safeguard lesser-known performers.

Lost voice

Johansson's conflict with OpenAI opens a new front in the battle between the content industry and the AI leader. Johansson has grounds to argue OpenAI violated her right to publicity, which gives a person the right to control the commercial use of his or her name, image or likeness, according to John Yanchunis, a partner at law firm Morgan & Morgan.

Singer Bette Midler used California law to reclaim her own voice in a case legal scholars point to as establishing a precedent. She successfully sued Ford's advertising agency, Young & Rubicam, for hiring a former backup singer to imitate her rendition of “Do You Want to Dance?” in a car commercial after she rejected an offer to perform the song. The case, filed in 1987, rose to the Supreme Court, which upheld her right of publicity. Tom Waits won a similar suit in 1988 against Frito-Lay for a commercial featuring a performance imitating Waits' gravelly singing style.

“In both of those cases, the sound-alikes were performing songs that the singers had made famous, so people were likely to assume that the artists were the ones singing and had endorsed the products,” said Mark Lemley, director of Stanford Program in Law, Science and Technology.

The Johansson case is less clear-cut than the earlier cases, though the effort to imitate Johansson's voice from “Her,” together with Altman's repeated efforts to hire her and a tweet by him referencing the film, make for “a pretty strong case for Johansson,” said Lemley.

Jeffrey Bennett, general counsel for the SAG-AFTRA performers union, which was instrumental in establishing the right of publicity in California and elsewhere around the country, has been pressing for a federal right for voice and likeness similar to the federal protections for a copyright.

“We're thrilled that there's now this huge dialogue about it,” Bennett said. “We've been trying to use the bullhorn and shout about it for quite awhile now … We've been talking about the proliferation of ‘deep fakes' and now it's going to start impacting everybody. Now, it really is a conversation. There must be a federal solution.”

© Thomson Reuters 2024
 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Her

Her

  • Release Date 14 February 2014
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama, Romance, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett Johansson, Amy Adams, Rooney Mara, Olivia Wilde, Matt Letscher, Luka Jones, Chris Pratt, Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader, Portia Doubleday, Soko, Brian Cox, Spike Jonze, Steve Zissis, Alia Janine
  • Director
    Spike Jonze
  • Producer
    Megan Ellison, Spike Jonze, Vincent Landay
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, Scarlett Johansson, Artificial Intelligence, AI, Hollywood
Samsung Galaxy Ring Delivery Process Revealed in New Leak: How it Might Work
OKX Joins Forces with JamboPhone to Push Web3 Adoption, Compete with Solana Saga

Related Stories

Scarlett Johansson-OpenAI Feud Rekindles Hollywood Fear of Artificial Intelligence
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 Review: Midrange Performance
  2. Honor Magic 6 Series India Launch Details Leaked
  3. Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched
  4. Moto G85 5G Design Renders Leaked; Suggests Curved Display
  5. Best Tech Deals of the Week: Our Top Picks
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Could Arrive in Two Years With This 2nm Exynos Chip
  7. Poco Pad With 12.1-Inch 2.5K LCD Screen Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. US SEC Approves Exchange Applications to List Spot Ether ETFs
  2. X CEO Linda Yaccarino Says Community Notes Could Come to News, Other Platforms
  3. OKX Joins Forces with JamboPhone to Push Web3 Adoption, Compete with Solana Saga
  4. Samsung Galaxy Ring Delivery Process Revealed in New Leak: How it Might Work
  5. Reliance, Disney Said to Seek CCI Nod With Cricket Rights Assurance
  6. Lava Yuva 5G Teased to Launch in India Soon, Specifications Leaked via Geekbench
  7. Moto G04s Features, Specifications Revealed via Flipkart Ahead of India Launch on May 30
  8. Realme Narzo N65 5G Key Features Confirmed Ahead of May 28 India Launch; Price Range Teased
  9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra Renders Show New Squarish Frame, Third Physical Button, More
  10. DD Kisan to Launch Two AI Anchors on Ninth Anniversary to Read News for Farmers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »