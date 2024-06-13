Snapdeal, the popular e-commerce platform, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bhashini on Tuesday. With this partnership, Snapdeal aims to boost digital inclusion in the e-commerce space in India. The collaboration will leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to develop solutions and services to cater to nine different vernacular languages of the country. The online shopping platform has stated that it will build AI-powered language translation solutions as well as AI-based voice-first technologies. A particular focus will be on the Tier-3 cities and beyond.

Snapdeal, Bhashini Sign MoU to Develop AI-Powered Services

In a press release, Snapdeal highlighted that the MoU was signed to develop services and products to improve language translation efforts which will eventually promote digital inclusion in India. The company did not specify any particular tools or services it will be building.

It is currently unknown whether these technologies will be open sourced to help the entire e-commerce ecosystem or will be used for the Snapdeal platform. The MOU was signed between Bharat Venishetti, Group Head of Strategic Finance, Snapdeal and Amitabh Nag, CEO of Bhashini.

Bhashini, an Independent Business Division established by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) within Digital India Corporation (DIC), stated in a LinkedIn post that the partnership would make digital and e-commerce services “accessible to all”.

"This collaboration focuses on Snapdeal's commitment to advancing digital inclusivity in India. We look forward to combining Bhashini's deep expertise in language solutions with Snapdeal's robust e-commerce platform to empower individuals across diverse linguistic backgrounds. This initiative aligns seamlessly with our mission to enhance accessibility and affordability in online shopping, particularly in Tier 3 cities and beyond,” said Himanshu Chakrawarti, CEO at Snapdeal.

It is believed that the AI integration with Bhashini will allow Snapdeal to show its product catalogue, product descriptions, and other areas of the platform in different vernacular languages without updating them manually. The e-commerce platform could also introduce voice-based search features.

"We are committed to leveraging technology for the greater good and enabling inclusive digital experiences for all. Through innovative use of Al and technology, we are determined to break down barriers, build greater digital participation, and create a more connected and inclusive digital ecosystem for all Indians,” said Nag.