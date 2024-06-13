Technology News

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Airtel Edition Reportedly Listed Online; Price, Specifications Leak

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Airtel Edition is reportedly priced at Rs. 11,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 June 2024 19:12 IST
Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Airtel Edition Reportedly Listed Online; Price, Specifications Leak

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G has a triple rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F15 5G was launched in March
  • It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC
  • The standard Galaxy F15 5G variant is priced at Rs. 12,999 for base model
Samsung Galaxy F15 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC was launched in India in March. Now the South Korean smartphone brand seems to be gearing up to unveil a Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Airtel Edition in the country in association with Airtel. Ahead of the official announcement, the handset was reportedly listed online by Flipkart suggesting its price and specifications. This special edition smartphone is said to be paired with an Airtel SIM card and comes with a 50GB data coupon. 

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Airtel Edition price in India (leaked)

As per a Flipkart listing, spotted by MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Airtel Edition will be priced at Rs. 11,999. Airtel customers get an additional 7 percent discount while purchasing the new phone. They can also avail 50GB of free data from Airtel through the Airtel Thanks app for a minimum recharge of Rs. 199.

The standard Galaxy F15 5G variant is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 128GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB versions are priced at Rs. 14,499 and Rs. 15,999, respectively. It is available for purchase in Ash Black, Groovy Violet, and Jazzy Green colours.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Airtel Edition specifications

Samsung Galaxy F15 Airtel Edition is a locked phone and customers can only use included Airtel SIM for 18 months from the date of activation. It includes Knox Guard for improved security. Specifications of the special edition is similar to the standard model. It runs on Android 14-based One UI 5.0 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Galaxy F15 5G has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel shooter. For selfies and video chats, it has a 13-megapixel sensor. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging.

Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
