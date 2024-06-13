Google Messages may reportedly introduce a quicker way for you to have conversations with Gemini – the company's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. While a similar functionality currently exists in the messaging app, it takes quite a few actions before you can start conversing. This development was reportedly found in a beta version of the app. With this feature, Google is reported to streamline the process via a new floating action button (FAB) that might be available in the Messages app.

Gemini FAB in Google Messages

Android Authority, in collaboration with tipster Assemble Debug, reported that the new FAB for Gemini was spotted in the APK teardown of the Google Messages app version messages.android_20240610_01_RC00. A floating button reportedly appears above the start chat option.

Photo Credit: AssembleDebug/Android Authority

To bring up the Gemini conversation window right now, users need to start a new chat and then select the 'Gemini' option. This feature is not available in India, according to Google. With the FAB in development, it may eliminate an extra step required to bring up the AI chatbot. Instead, users may be able to tap on the Gemini option and have conversations straightaway.

The integration of Gemini with Google Messages was first reported in March but only started to become available in more regions last month. Regions such as India, the UK, Switzerland, and the European Economic Area (EEA) were excluded from the update.

The report speculates that this feature is not available to even beta testers yet and there is no information about its rollout timeline. Notably, features spotted in APK teardowns are usually only for testing and it is possible that they do not make it to the final build of the app.

Edit RCS Messages

On May 30, Google announced seven new features for Android, including the ability to edit RCS (Rich Communication Services) messages. This feature is said to be available via Google Messages.

Google said users can tap and hold on a sent RCS message to edit it. A new edit icon will be displayed on the top banner. Messages sent can be edited for up to 15 minutes, the company added.

