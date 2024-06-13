Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Messages Reportedly Developing a Quicker Way to Have Conversations With Gemini: Report

Google Messages Reportedly Developing a Quicker Way to Have Conversations With Gemini: Report

Google is reported to streamline the process of talking to Gemini via a new floating action button (FAB) in the Messages app.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 June 2024 15:55 IST
Google Messages Reportedly Developing a Quicker Way to Have Conversations With Gemini: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Adrien

The feature was spotted in an APK teardown of Google Messages version messages.android_20240610_01_RC00

Highlights
  • A new Gemini button in Google Messages quickly brings up the AI chatbot
  • It is reported in Messages app version messages.android_20240610_01_RC00
  • The feature is not available to beta testers yet, it is reported
Advertisement

Google Messages may reportedly introduce a quicker way for you to have conversations with Gemini – the company's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. While a similar functionality currently exists in the messaging app, it takes quite a few actions before you can start conversing. This development was reportedly found in a beta version of the app. With this feature, Google is reported to streamline the process via a new floating action button (FAB) that might be available in the Messages app.

Gemini FAB in Google Messages

Android Authority, in collaboration with tipster Assemble Debug, reported that the new FAB for Gemini was spotted in the APK teardown of the Google Messages app version messages.android_20240610_01_RC00. A floating button reportedly appears above the start chat option.

gemini Gemini FAB in Google Messages

Gemini FAB in Google Messages
Photo Credit: AssembleDebug/Android Authority

To bring up the Gemini conversation window right now, users need to start a new chat and then select the 'Gemini' option. This feature is not available in India, according to Google. With the FAB in development, it may eliminate an extra step required to bring up the AI chatbot. Instead, users may be able to tap on the Gemini option and have conversations straightaway.

The integration of Gemini with Google Messages was first reported in March but only started to become available in more regions last month. Regions such as India, the UK, Switzerland, and the European Economic Area (EEA) were excluded from the update.

The report speculates that this feature is not available to even beta testers yet and there is no information about its rollout timeline. Notably, features spotted in APK teardowns are usually only for testing and it is possible that they do not make it to the final build of the app.

Edit RCS Messages

On May 30, Google announced seven new features for Android, including the ability to edit RCS (Rich Communication Services) messages. This feature is said to be available via Google Messages.

Google said users can tap and hold on a sent RCS message to edit it. A new edit icon will be displayed on the top banner. Messages sent can be edited for up to 15 minutes, the company added.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Messages, Gemini, Google, AI, artificial intelligence
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Pixel Watch 3 XL Design Spotted in Leaked Renders; Could Bear Resemblance to Pixel Watch 2
Samsung Reportedly Hires Former Apple Head of Siri AI to Run Its North America AI Division

Related Stories

Google Messages Reportedly Developing a Quicker Way to Have Conversations With Gemini: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Roundup: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  2. Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G With IP69 Rating Debuts in India: See Price
  3. You Can Now Look Up Unknown Callers Using Your Google Pixel Phone
  4. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 May Be Even More Expensive Than Its Predecessor
  5. Xiaomi 14 Civi First Impressions
  6. Google Pixel 9, Pixel Fold 2 Alleged Case Renders Hint at Design
  7. Oppo Reno 12 Series Will Be Launched in Global Markets on This Date
  8. Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Could Soon Be Available in This Colour Variant
  9. Google Pixel 8 Price in India Drops to All-Time Low: See New Price, Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 8 Price in India Dropped on Flipkart; Pricing Now Starts at Rs. 61,999
  2. Reliance's Jio Platforms Clears Hurdle in Bid to Launch Satellite Internet in India
  3. Infinix Zero 40 5G, Infinix Zero 40 4G Design, Key Specifications Leak; May Arrive With Up to 512GB of Storage
  4. Google Messages Reportedly Developing a Quicker Way to Have Conversations With Gemini: Report
  5. Samsung Reportedly Hires Former Apple Head of Siri AI to Run Its North America AI Division
  6. Crypto Trading Addiction Flagged as Public Health Concern by UK NHS Chief
  7. PS Plus Game Catalog Adds Monster Hunter Rise, FM 2024, Crusader Kings III and More in June
  8. Stable Diffusion 3 Medium With Ability to Run Efficiently on Consumer Laptops Released by Stability AI
  9. Apple Watch to Support Automatic Sleep Tracking, Shazam Widget for Smart Stack With watchOS 11
  10. Realme GT 6 Confirmed to Get 50-Megapixel Sony LYT-808 Main Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »