  Stable Audio Open Released by Stability AI as an Open Source Text to Audio Generator

Stable Audio Open Released by Stability AI as an Open-Source Text-to-Audio Generator

Stability AI’s Stable Audio Open can generate up to 47 seconds of samples and sound effects.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 June 2024 13:55 IST
Stable Audio Open Released by Stability AI as an Open-Source Text-to-Audio Generator

Photo Credit: Stability AI

Stability also has a Stable Audio AI platform that can generate up to three-minute-tracks

Highlights
  • Stability AI’s new model can generate instrument riffs and ambient sounds
  • Users can generate different variations and styles of the sound sample
  • Stability AI said users can fine-tune the model on custom audio data
Stability AI has released an open-source artificial intelligence (AI) model dubbed Stable Audio Open. Users can leverage the model to generate up to 47 seconds of samples and sound effects. Users can use it to create samples of musical instruments or ambient sounds. The AI model also allows users to generate different variations and styles of a previously generated sample. The open-source model is separate from the AI firm's Stable Audio platform which allows users to generate up to three-minute-long tracks and is only available as part of a subscription.

Stability AI Releases Stable Audio Open

Stable Audio Open works similarly to many available AI models in the market. Users can write a text prompt for a sample or sound effect and it will generate up to 47 seconds of audio. Stability AI mentioned in a newsroom post that the AI model was released in open source to empower sound designers, musicians, and creative communities.

However, it has limited the use of Stable Audio Open to research and non-commercial usage. To get commercial rights, users will have to purchase a Stability AI membership.

In terms of features, it can generate drum beats, instrument riffs, ambient sounds, foley recordings and other audio samples. Further, users can also fine-tune the model using their custom audio data.

Highlighting an example, the AI firm says a drummer can train the AI on recordings of their drumming sessions and use the model to generate new beats. While the model can generate short audio samples, it is not optimised for full songs, melodies, or vocals.

To train Stable Audio Open, the company used a dataset of 4,86,492 audio recordings sourced from FreeSound and Free Music Archive. It added, “We conducted an in-depth analysis to ensure no unauthorised copyrighted music was present in our training data before we began training.”

However, Stability AI also said that the dataset lacks diversity and all cultures were not equally represented. As a result, the generated samples will reflect biases from the training data. To access the AI model, users can go to the company's Hugging Face listing, where the open model weights are currently hosted.

Further reading: Stable Audio Open, Stability AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI

Further reading: Stable Audio Open, Stability AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI
Stable Audio Open Released by Stability AI as an Open-Source Text-to-Audio Generator
