WhatsApp Reportedly Begins Beta Testing New Layout for Status Updates With Preview Feature

A new, larger thumbnail for status updates has been introduced with the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update, replacing the existing smaller circles.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 June 2024 13:29 IST
WhatsApp Reportedly Begins Beta Testing New Layout for Status Updates With Preview Feature

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Anton

The new layout for status updates was spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.12.20

Highlights
  • WhatsApp has started testing a new layout for status updates on Android
  • The new WhatsApp UI is said to allow users to preview status updates
  • WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a fix for the emoji keyboard crash
WhatsApp for Android is testing a new layout for the status updates page, according to details shared by a feature tracker. The instant messaging platform is expected to roll out the modern interface to users on iOS and Android smartphones in the future. Additionally, users may also reportedly be able to preview statuses without opening them. This development comes amidst another revelation about WhatsApp also testing a fix for the emoji keyboard crash which has reportedly plagued some Android users.

WhatsApp Tests a New Status Update UI

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform's new layout for status updates is rolling out with WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.12.20. While some beta testers reportedly had access to this change on an earlier version, it has been rolled out to more users with the latest update.

whatsapp 2 WhatsApp

New status UI on WhatsApp for Android beta version
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo shows that a new and larger thumbnail for status updates has been introduced, replacing the existing smaller circular window. It is speculated that users may be able to get a glimpse of the status update from this thumbnail without having to open them. However, it still remains pinned at the top of the screen below the search bar, which means its placement has not changed, according to the feature tracker.

The latest WhatsApp for Android beta update also brings a new layout for WhatsApp channel recommendation panel. At present, the status update page also features the Find channels option at the end where recommended channels are present to users. With the update, it has been tweaked and now reportedly has a horizontal orientation.

The report suggests these changes are available to beta testers who install the latest WhatsApp for Android beta update from the Google Play Store. It may be rolled out to more people in the coming days. At the time of writing, it was yet to roll out to a Gadget 360 staff member who is part of the beta channel. 

WhatsApp Working on Fix for Emoji Keyboard Crash

It is also reported that the platform is also working on a fix for the emoji keyboard crash that some users have encountered recently. It was spotted in WhatsApp for Android version 2.24.12.23 which is available on the Google Play Store.

This update is accessible to everyone who is enrolled in the WhatsApp beta program, the report adds.

Further reading: Whatsapp, WhatsApp Status, WhatsApp beta, WhatsApp for Android
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Humane AI Pin Users Told to Stop Using Charging Case Over Fire Risk

Comment
 
 

