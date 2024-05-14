Technology News

Tecno Camon 30 5G series is confirmed to launch in India soon.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 May 2024 17:54 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Camon 30 series was globally unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024

Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 30 series includes four models
  • The Tecno Camon 30 5G and Camon 30 Premier 5G will launch in India soon
  • These handsets are confirmed to feature Sony Lytia cameras
Tecno Camon 30 series was globally unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in February this year. The lineup later launched in select markets across the world. It is also set to be introduced in India soon. The series includes four variants - the Tecno Camon 30 4G, the Tecno Camon 30 5G, the Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G, and the Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G. The company has now detailed the software support these handsets will receive.

Tecno announced via social media posts that the Tecno Camon 30 series smartphones will get 2 major Android upgrades up to Android 16 and 36 months (or three years) of security patches. Notably, the Tecno Camon 30 handsets run Android 14-based HiOS 14 out-of-the-box. 

Meanwhile, the Tecno Camon 30 5G series is confirmed to come to India soon. An Amazon microsite went live recently teasing details about the upcoming handsets. The company will introduce two variants in the country - the Tecno Camon 30 5G and the Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G.

The exact launch date of the Tecno Camon 30 5G series in India is yet to be confirmed. The smartphones are confirmed to be equipped with Sony Lytia cameras. They have also been teased in a black vegan leather option and a white colourway.

Indian variants of the Tecno Camon 30 5G and the Camon 30 Premier 5G are expected to be similar to their global variants. They are likely to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC and MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, respectively. They could carry 5,000mAh batteries with support for up to 70W wired fast charging.

For optics, the Tecno Camon 30 5G may come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back. The Premier variant is likely to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), another 50-megapixel sensor with up to 3x optical zoom, and a third 50-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens. Both models are expected to get 50-megapixel selfie cameras.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Vivo Surpasses Samsung, Poco Overtakes OnePlus and Motorola Sees Highest Growth in India in Q1 2024

