OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Price in India, Key Features and Launch Timeline Leaked

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is said to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 June 2024 14:47 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Price in India, Key Features and Launch Timeline Leaked

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is expected to succeed OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G (pictured)

  • OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G may ship with Android 14-based OS
  • The handset is likely to sport a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G may carry a 5,500mAh battery
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is expected to launch later this year as a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, which was introduced in India in April 2023. The purported handset is likely to arrive alongside the OnePlus Nord 4 5G, which is said to succeed the Nord 3 5G. The company has yet to confirm the launch of either handset. Recently, both the OnePlus Nord 4 5G and Nord CE 4 Lite 5G were spotted on several certification sites including the Bluetooth SIG website. Now, a tipster has shared the launch, price and feature details of the phones.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G price in India, launch timeline (expected)

As per a post on X by tipster Sanju Choudhary (X: @saaaanjjjuuu), the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is expected to be priced in India at under Rs. 20,000. He added that the phone is likely to launch in June. 

In his post, the tipster also noted that the OnePlus Nord 4 5G may be unveiled in July at Rs. 31,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G specifications (expected)

According to the aforementioned tipster, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is likely to sport a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED screen. It is also expected to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, a 5,500mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset is tipped to ship with an Android 14-based operating system. It may get two years of OS updates alongside three years of security updates.

In the camera department, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is expected to feature a dual rear camera unit. The main rear camera may hold a 50-megapixel sensor and be accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is likely to house a 16-megapixel sensor.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G was reportedly also spotted on the NBTC certification site with the model number CPH2621. The listing confirms the moniker and 5G connectivity of the phone as well as its imminent launch in Thailand and other global markets. 

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition Confirmed to Launch Soon; Design Teased
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Price in India, Key Features and Launch Timeline Leaked
