OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is expected to launch later this year as a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, which was introduced in India in April 2023. The purported handset is likely to arrive alongside the OnePlus Nord 4 5G, which is said to succeed the Nord 3 5G. The company has yet to confirm the launch of either handset. Recently, both the OnePlus Nord 4 5G and Nord CE 4 Lite 5G were spotted on several certification sites including the Bluetooth SIG website. Now, a tipster has shared the launch, price and feature details of the phones.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G price in India, launch timeline (expected)

As per a post on X by tipster Sanju Choudhary (X: @saaaanjjjuuu), the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is expected to be priced in India at under Rs. 20,000. He added that the phone is likely to launch in June.

In his post, the tipster also noted that the OnePlus Nord 4 5G may be unveiled in July at Rs. 31,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G specifications (expected)

According to the aforementioned tipster, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is likely to sport a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED screen. It is also expected to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, a 5,500mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset is tipped to ship with an Android 14-based operating system. It may get two years of OS updates alongside three years of security updates.

In the camera department, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is expected to feature a dual rear camera unit. The main rear camera may hold a 50-megapixel sensor and be accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is likely to house a 16-megapixel sensor.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G was reportedly also spotted on the NBTC certification site with the model number CPH2621. The listing confirms the moniker and 5G connectivity of the phone as well as its imminent launch in Thailand and other global markets.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.