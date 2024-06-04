Photo Credit: OnePlus
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is expected to launch later this year as a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, which was introduced in India in April 2023. The purported handset is likely to arrive alongside the OnePlus Nord 4 5G, which is said to succeed the Nord 3 5G. The company has yet to confirm the launch of either handset. Recently, both the OnePlus Nord 4 5G and Nord CE 4 Lite 5G were spotted on several certification sites including the Bluetooth SIG website. Now, a tipster has shared the launch, price and feature details of the phones.
As per a post on X by tipster Sanju Choudhary (X: @saaaanjjjuuu), the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is expected to be priced in India at under Rs. 20,000. He added that the phone is likely to launch in June.
In his post, the tipster also noted that the OnePlus Nord 4 5G may be unveiled in July at Rs. 31,999.
According to the aforementioned tipster, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is likely to sport a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED screen. It is also expected to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, a 5,500mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset is tipped to ship with an Android 14-based operating system. It may get two years of OS updates alongside three years of security updates.
In the camera department, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is expected to feature a dual rear camera unit. The main rear camera may hold a 50-megapixel sensor and be accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is likely to house a 16-megapixel sensor.
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G was reportedly also spotted on the NBTC certification site with the model number CPH2621. The listing confirms the moniker and 5G connectivity of the phone as well as its imminent launch in Thailand and other global markets.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement