Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G was launched globally on Wednesday, April 17. The handset was initially unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona in February this year. It comes with the company's PolarAce Imaging System which includes an independent imaging chip and a triple rear camera unit. The phone is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with wired fast charging support. It also carries dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Pricing for the Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G hasn't been revealed yet. It is listed on the global site with 12GB of RAM, 512GB of onboard storage and two colour options - Alps Snowy Silver and Hawaii Lava Black. The price of the model is expected to be revealed when it is rolled out in individual markets. The phone will reportedly go on sale starting May this year. Tecno has yet to confirm the India launch of this handset.

Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G specifications, features

The Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G sports a 6.77-inch 1.5K+ (2,780 x 1,264 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to an additional 12GB for a total of 24GB. The handset ships with Android 14-based HiOS 14.

In the camera department, the Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G includes a triple rear camera system with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), another 50-megapixel sensor with up to 3x optical zoom, and a third 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. These sensors are accompanied by a quad flash unit. The front camera of the phone also carries a 50-megapixel sensor with autofocus support.

Tecno has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Camon 30 Premier 5G with support for 70W wired fast charging that is said to charge the phone from zero to 100 percent in about 45 minutes. It also supports 5G, 4G, GNSS, Wi-Fi, OTG and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset measures

162.66mm x 76.23mm x 7.907mm in size.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.