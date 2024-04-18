Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, PolarAce Imaging System Launched

Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, PolarAce Imaging System Launched

Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G carries a 50-megapixel front camera sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 April 2024 11:36 IST
Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, PolarAce Imaging System Launched

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G comes in Alps Snowy Silver and Hawaii Lava Black colours

Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G sports a triple rear camera system
  • The handset ships with Android 14-based HiOS 14
  • The Camon 30 Premier 5G supports 70W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G was launched globally on Wednesday, April 17. The handset was initially unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona in February this year. It comes with the company's PolarAce Imaging System which includes an independent imaging chip and a triple rear camera unit. The phone is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with wired fast charging support. It also carries dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Pricing for the Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G hasn't been revealed yet. It is listed on the global site with 12GB of RAM, 512GB of onboard storage and two colour options - Alps Snowy Silver and Hawaii Lava Black. The price of the model is expected to be revealed when it is rolled out in individual markets. The phone will reportedly go on sale starting May this year. Tecno has yet to confirm the India launch of this handset.

Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G specifications, features

The Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G sports a 6.77-inch 1.5K+ (2,780 x 1,264 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to an additional 12GB for a total of 24GB. The handset ships with Android 14-based HiOS 14. 

In the camera department, the Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G includes a triple rear camera system with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), another 50-megapixel sensor with up to 3x optical zoom, and a third 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. These sensors are accompanied by a quad flash unit. The front camera of the phone also carries a 50-megapixel sensor with autofocus support.

Tecno has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Camon 30 Premier 5G with support for 70W wired fast charging that is said to charge the phone from zero to 100 percent in about 45 minutes. It also supports 5G, 4G, GNSS, Wi-Fi, OTG and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset measures 
162.66mm x 76.23mm x 7.907mm in size.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G

Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G, Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G launch, Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G specifications, Tecno Camon 30 Series, Tecno
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Microsoft OneNote App for Apple Vision Pro With Hands-Free Note Taking, Virtual Keyboard Support Launched
Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, PolarAce Imaging System Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Launches New Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TVs in India
  2. Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G With PolarAce Imaging System Debuts
  3. Google Pixel 8a Could Be Offered in These Colourways
  4. Realme Narzo 70x 5G's India Launch Date Revealed
  5. Here's What Microsoft's OneNote App Looks Like on the Apple Vision Pro
#Latest Stories
  1. Altstore PAL With Annual Subscription, Free Delta Nintendo Emulator Launched in Europe
  2. Stable Diffusion 3, Turbo Models Are Now Available via Stability AI Developer Platform API
  3. Crypto Mining Operations Face Crackdown in Norway With New Regulations for Data Centres
  4. Google Pixel 8a Leaks in New Renders, Shows Off Four Colour Options
  5. Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, PolarAce Imaging System Launched
  6. Microsoft OneNote App for Apple Vision Pro With Hands-Free Note Taking, Virtual Keyboard Support Launched
  7. Threads Testing Real-Time Search Results for Some Users, Instagram Head Adam Mosseri Confirms
  8. World’s First AI Influencer Pageant 'Miss AI' Announced; Judging Criteria and Prizes Revealed
  9. Redmi Buds 5A Confirmed to Launch on April 23 in India Alongside Redmi Pad SE
  10. iOS 17.5 Beta 2 Brings Supports for Installing iPhone Apps via Websites: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »