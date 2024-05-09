Technology News

Tecno Camon 30 Series India Launch Officially Teased; Confirmed to Feature Sony Cameras

Tecno Camon 30 series was globally unveiled in February this year at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 May 2024 17:33 IST
Tecno Camon 30 Series India Launch Officially Teased; Confirmed to Feature Sony Cameras

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Camon 30 (pictured) comes in Iceland Basaltic Dark, Sahara Sand Brown, and Uyuni Salt White shades

Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 30 series includes four models
  • The company has yet to confirm the models to launch in India
  • The Tecno Camon 30 series models carry 5,000mAh batteries each
Tecno Camon 30 series will be unveiled in India soon. The company has confirmed the launch of the lineup in the country. However, Tecno has not revealed which models will see an India launch. The series includes four models - Tecno Camon 30, Camon 30 5G, Camon 30 Pro 5G, and Camon 30 Premier 5G. The phones were globally unveiled in February this year at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. Later on, the base and Pro variants were also introduced in Nigeria.

Now, Tecno Mobile India has announced the launch of the Tecno Camon 30 series in India via a post on X without revealing a launch date. The video attached to the post confirms that the phones will be equipped with Sony Lytia cameras. Another teaser on the social media handle teased one of the upcoming models in a black vegan leather option. 

The design of the Tecno Camon 30 series model seen in the teaser shows that the India variant of the handsets will be similar to their global counterparts. They are expected to share similar specifications. The phones could be unveiled in the country this month and we are likely to learn more about them closer to the launch.

Tecno Camon 30 4G is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, while the 5G version carries a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC. The Camon 30 Pro 5G and the high-end Camon 30 Premier 5G models come with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. They are backed by 5,000mAh batteries and support up to 70W wired fast charging.

For optics, both 4G and 5G variants of the Tecno Camon 30 include a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor with dual rear flash units. The Tecno Camon Pro 5G, on the other hand, features a 1/1.56-inch 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The top-of-the-line Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), another 50-megapixel sensor with up to 3x optical zoom, and a third 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens alongside a quad flash unit. All models carry 50-megapixel front cameras.

Tecno Camon 30

Tecno Camon 30

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2436x1080 pixels
Tecno Camon 30 5G

Tecno Camon 30 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2436x1080 pixels
Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G

Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2436 pixels
Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G

Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Instagram Testing Support for Cross-Posting Images to Threads: Report
Government to Delay Digital Payments Market Share Cap, Helping Walmart-Backed PhonePe, Google Pay

Comment
 
 

