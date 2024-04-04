Technology News
Tecno Camon 30 Series With 50-Megapixel Selfie Cameras, Up to 70W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Features

Tecno Camon 30 series models carry stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 April 2024 17:32 IST
Tecno Camon 30 Series With 50-Megapixel Selfie Cameras, Up to 70W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Camon 30 series was initially unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024

Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 30 series models ship with Android 14-based HiOS 14
  • All handsets in the lineup feature a 50-megapixel main rear camera
  • The Tecno Camon 30 models are backed by 5,000mAh batteries
Tecno Camon 30 series was launched in Nigeria on Wednesday, April 3. The lineup included the Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G, Camon 30 5G, and the base Camon 30 models. These were initially unveiled in February this year at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. The smartphones are powered by MediaTek chipsets and carry 5,000mAh batteries each, with support for up to 70W wired fast charging. They also get stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The India launch of the handsets has not yet been confirmed.

Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G, Camon 30 5G, Camon 30 price

The 8GB + 256GB option of the base Tecno Camon 30 is priced at NGN 2,73,000 (roughly Rs. 17,100), while the 12GB + 256GB variant is listed at NGN 3,21,500 (roughly Rs. 20,200). This model is offered in Iceland Basaltic Dark, Sahara Sand Brown, and Uyuni Salt White colourways.

Meanwhile, the Tecno Camon 30 5G model is marked at NGN 4,52,000 (roughly Rs. 28,400), while the Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G is priced at NGN 5,38,000 (roughly Rs. 33,800). The former is available in Emerald Lake Green, Iceland Basaltic Dark, and Uyuni Salt White colour options. The Pro model comes in Iceland Basaltic Dark and Alps Snowy Silver shades.

Tecno Nigeria has not yet announced the sale date of the Camon 30 models but has revealed a list of stores where the handsets are currently available for pre-order.

Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G specifications, features

The Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2,436 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based HiOS 14. 

For optics, the Tecno Camon Pro 5G includes a 1/1.56-inch 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back alongside dual rear flash units. The front camera houses a 50-megapixel sensor with autofocus.

The Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 70W fast charging support via USB Type-C port. It is also equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Tecno Camon 30 5G, Camon 30 specifications, features

The Tecno Camon 30 5G and Camon 30 4G options come with similar display panels as the Pro variant. However, the vanilla models support up to 120Hz refresh rate. The 5G handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, while the 4G option has a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. These phones also have similar OS, battery and selfie camera specifications as the Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G.

In the camera department, the dual rear camera units on the Camon 30 5G and Camon 30 carry a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor with dual rear flash units. The 5G model supports 70W fast charging, while the 4G variant supports 45W wired fast charging. Both handsets also have in-display fingerprint scanners.

Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G

Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2436 pixels
Tecno Camon 30 5G

Tecno Camon 30 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2436x1080 pixels
Tecno Camon 30

Tecno Camon 30

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2436x1080 pixels
Further reading: Tecno Camon 30 Series, Tecno Camon 30, Tecno Camon 30 launch, Tecno Camon 30 specifications, Tecno Camon 30 5G, Tecno Camon 30 5G launch, Tecno Camon 30 5G specifications, Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G, Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G launch, Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G specifications, Tecno
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Tecno Camon 30 Series With 50-Megapixel Selfie Cameras, Up to 70W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Features
