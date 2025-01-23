Adobe announced new features for its video editing software and cloud-sharing platform on Wednesday. These features are being rolled out to the latest beta build of Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects as well as to Frame.io. Premiere Pro is getting two new artificial intelligence (AI) features that will make it easier for users to search for the right footage from their library and add AI-generated caption translations. The company claims that these features are aimed at reducing tedium for video professionals.

Adobe Begins Testing Two AI Features on Premiere Pro

The company shared details of two new AI features coming to Adobe Premiere Pro, via a blog post. They are currently available in the latest beta version of the application, which means that users on the stable release channel will have to wait for a while until the features are rolled out. Adobe has yet to announce when these features might be rolled out to a wider user base.

The first is a new search panel that uses generative AI (the company calls it media intelligence) to analyse natural language text prompts and can find the right footage from the user's library. Adobe said the feature can be used to either describe the visuals in the footage, spoken words, or embedded metadata such as shoot date or camera type to find the right clip. Users can also use a combination of these metrics to further refine their search.

For example, users can type “person skating with a lens flare” and see the relevant footage that matches the description, according to Adobe. The same applies to typing any words that were spoken in the clip.

Additionally, the beta version of Premiere Pro is also getting an AI-generated caption translation feature. The AI tool can automatically translate captions into 17 languages that can be added to the video in separate caption tracks. Users can also keep multiple tracks visible at the same time to efficiently edit a video that contains audio in a different language.

New AI Features in Adobe After Effects and Frame.io

Two new features are also coming to the Adobe After Effects beta. First is a new caching system that allows users to preview and playback a composition without having to pause for caching. This is being done as the new system uses both the device's RAM and high-performance attached hard disks to reduce the wait time.

HDR monitoring is also being added to the platform. After Effects will now support Perceptual Quantizer (PQ) and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) encoders for HDR to allow users to view their compositions more accurately.

Finally, the company's cloud-sharing platform Frame.io's Camera to Cloud (C2C) feature now supports Canon's C80 and C400 cameras. These are the first Canon cameras that will support the cloud platform. It joins other supported brands including Red, Fujifilm, and Panasonic.

The integration allows users shooting video with these cameras to automatically upload proxy files to the cloud server to let the video editing professionals access them. Notably, while proxy files can be used to edit the footage in Premiere Pro, interlinking with the actual footage is necessary before the video is exported.