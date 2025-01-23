Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Adobe Begins Testing New AI Features in Premiere Pro, After Effects and Frame.io

Adobe Begins Testing New AI Features in Premiere Pro, After Effects and Frame.io

Media intelligence and a search panel in Adobe Premiere Pro will let beta testers describe the footage they’re looking for.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 January 2025 19:58 IST
Adobe Begins Testing New AI Features in Premiere Pro, After Effects and Frame.io

Photo Credit: Adobe

Adobe’s Frame.io Camera to Cloud now supports Canon’s C80 and C400 cameras

Highlights
  • Premiere Pro users can search via visuals, speech, date, and camera type
  • The platform is also adding an AI-powered caption translation feature
  • Adobe After Effects is adding a modern caching system for quick playback
Advertisement

Adobe announced new features for its video editing software and cloud-sharing platform on Wednesday. These features are being rolled out to the latest beta build of Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects as well as to Frame.io. Premiere Pro is getting two new artificial intelligence (AI) features that will make it easier for users to search for the right footage from their library and add AI-generated caption translations. The company claims that these features are aimed at reducing tedium for video professionals.

Adobe Begins Testing Two AI Features on Premiere Pro

The company shared details of two new AI features coming to Adobe Premiere Pro, via a blog post. They are currently available in the latest beta version of the application, which means that users on the stable release channel will have to wait for a while until the features are rolled out. Adobe has yet to announce when these features might be rolled out to a wider user base.

 

The first is a new search panel that uses generative AI (the company calls it media intelligence) to analyse natural language text prompts and can find the right footage from the user's library. Adobe said the feature can be used to either describe the visuals in the footage, spoken words, or embedded metadata such as shoot date or camera type to find the right clip. Users can also use a combination of these metrics to further refine their search.

For example, users can type “person skating with a lens flare” and see the relevant footage that matches the description, according to Adobe. The same applies to typing any words that were spoken in the clip.

Additionally, the beta version of Premiere Pro is also getting an AI-generated caption translation feature. The AI tool can automatically translate captions into 17 languages that can be added to the video in separate caption tracks. Users can also keep multiple tracks visible at the same time to efficiently edit a video that contains audio in a different language.

New AI Features in Adobe After Effects and Frame.io

Two new features are also coming to the Adobe After Effects beta. First is a new caching system that allows users to preview and playback a composition without having to pause for caching. This is being done as the new system uses both the device's RAM and high-performance attached hard disks to reduce the wait time.

HDR monitoring is also being added to the platform. After Effects will now support Perceptual Quantizer (PQ) and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) encoders for HDR to allow users to view their compositions more accurately.

Finally, the company's cloud-sharing platform Frame.io's Camera to Cloud (C2C) feature now supports Canon's C80 and C400 cameras. These are the first Canon cameras that will support the cloud platform. It joins other supported brands including Red, Fujifilm, and Panasonic.

The integration allows users shooting video with these cameras to automatically upload proxy files to the cloud server to let the video editing professionals access them. Notably, while proxy files can be used to edit the footage in Premiere Pro, interlinking with the actual footage is necessary before the video is exported.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects, Adobe Frame io, Adobe, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
WhatsApp, Meta Win Relief as NCLAT Suspends Data Sharing Ban

Related Stories

Adobe Begins Testing New AI Features in Premiere Pro, After Effects and Frame.io
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Launches New Value Packs in India; May Revise Older Plans Soon
  2. Samsung Brings Back Familiar Branding With the New Galaxy S25 Edge
  3. Airtel Introduces New Voice and SMS-Only Prepaid Plans After TRAI Mandate
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Launched: See Price
  5. iQOO 14 Series Could Include a 'Pro' Model Next Year, Suggests Tipster
  6. Here's How the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Is Priced in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ With Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched
  8. Apple's iPhone SE 4, iPad (11th Gen) Might Be Equipped With These Chips
  9. NASA Rockets Set to Journey Through Flickering, Disappearing Auroras
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Rockets Set to Journey Through Flickering, Disappearing Auroras
  2. CCPA Sends Notice to Uber, Ola Over Pricing Disparity on Apple, Android Phones
  3. Adobe Begins Testing New AI Features in Premiere Pro, After Effects and Frame.io
  4. Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo Tipped to Launch Slim Phones Like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
  5. WhatsApp, Meta Win Relief as NCLAT Suspends Data Sharing Ban
  6. Finland is Now the 53rd Member of the Artemis Accords for Lunar Exploration
  7. iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Debut With A18 Chipset Used in iPhone 16; iPad (11th Gen) Said to Feature A16 Bionic Chip
  8. OpenAI Tells Delhi High Court ChatGPT Data Removal will Breach US Legal Obligations
  9. Google TV Testing Gemini AI-Powered News Brief Feature, Available to Select Users
  10. New Research Sheds Light on Iron’s Role in Earth’s Core Dynamics
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »