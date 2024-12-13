Technology News
Adobe's Camera Raw Plugin Updated With AI-Powered Reflection Removal Tool

Adobe says its AI model is trained on thousands of images of various subjects, without any reflection.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 December 2024 17:53 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

The Reflection Removal tool will soon be introduced on Lightoom, Adobe says

Highlights
  • Adobe's Reflection Removal separates images to remove glass reflections
  • It is currently in the Technology Preview phase for user feedback
  • The feature works with raw formats like DNG, CR2, ARW and ProRAW
Adobe is rolling out a new feature for its Camera Raw plugin which makes it easier to remove reflections from glass surfaces, the company announced on Thursday. The tool, dubbed Reflection Removal, leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and works for window reflections in images. It is currently available in Technology Preview to get feedback from the community, as per the company. Notably, Adobe is also releasing an adaptive profile for monochrome in public beta in Adobe Camera Raw.

Adobe Lightroom Will Soon Support Camera Raw Tool's Reflection Removal Feature

In a blog post, Adobe detailed the workings of its new Reflection Removal feature. Glass reflections generally tend to occur when an image is shot through a window. While this isn't ideal, sometimes it is the only way to capture unmissable moments, such as the Northern Lights during a transatlantic flight. Adobe says that its new AI tool is designed to be used in such situations.

It works by separating the two images captured with different content, such as white balance and sharpness of focus. The feature also detects if there is a superimposed reflection between them. The AI model used by the Reflection Removal tool then untangles these images.

The AI model is trained on thousands of images of various subjects without any reflections, as per Adobe. Pairs of images are then added together to simulate more examples, but this time to form images polluted by reflections. The results are fed into the AI model which is then asked to predict the original photos, with correct answers being rewarded. This process is repeated with various examples to train it.

At the moment, the Reflection Removal feature works only for raw images with support for the following formats supported — DNGs, CR2s, ARWs, and ProRAWs. It can be used with the Camera Raw plug-in in the Technology Previews section of the Preferences Panel. While only available via Camera Raw, the company says it will also be rolled out to Adobe Lightroom soon.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
