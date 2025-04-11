Adobe shared a sneak peek of several under-development artificial intelligence (AI) agents across its platforms on Wednesday. The San Jose-based software giant is currently looking at how agentic tools can complete manual tasks to free up users to focus on creativity and productivity-based tasks. Adobe is building several AI agents for Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Acrobat, Adobe Express, and even Creative Cloud, that can make the creation and editing process easier for users. Notably, most of the previewed AI agents are currently not available to users, as the company is still working on them.

Adobe Previews AI Agents Across Product Lineup

In a blog post, the tech giant detailed the different AI agents it is currently working on. AI agents have become somewhat of a loosely used buzzword, with different companies defining it differently. But in essence, it is described as an AI system with a central intelligence and access to external tools that can not only analyse a problem and generate a solution, but can also take actions using tools to complete tasks autonomously.

Adobe's previewed AI agents also fall under the same umbrella. The company is working on creating a suite of custom agents that can be assigned specific roles. These agents will come with different domain expertise, such as academic research, sales assistants, or tutors. After adding multiple files to Acrobat, users can activate the relevant agent and assign them tasks using a text prompt. The agents can then analyse the files, answer queries, and use reasoning to suggest more areas to explore. It can also derive insights from the files to create notes for the user.

The tech giant is also planning to add an AI agent to the Adobe Express workflow. The firefly-powered platform allows users to create and edit designs for a wide variety of purposes. The company says the AI agent in the platform will act as a “creative partner” and will assist the user in every stage of the creation process. Users will be able to ask the AI to create a design, make specific changes, and even take manual control and make edits themselves.

Adobe said enterprises can locally add a set of on-brand material, and the AI can understand the design language to generate images and creatives that adhere to the standard. Smaller startups can also benefit from the AI agent, as it can reduce the workload of the design team by outsourcing some of the creation process to the tool, the company added.

Later this month, Adobe plans to debut the first “creative agent” in Photoshop alongside a new Actions panel. The agent will be able to analyse images added to a project and recommend “context-aware” edits. Users can then accept or reject the changes with a single tap. Additionally, they can also use natural language prompts to access more than 1,000 actions via the tool.

The company highlighted that the main purpose of the planned AI tool is not just to provide users with an option to make faster edits, but to act as an assistant and get more out of Photoshop. Adobe said, in the future, the AI agent will also be able to share feedback and suggestions to help the user learn the platform better. It can also complete repetitive tasks such as preparing assets for export.

Creative Cloud, the company's subscription-based on-cloud design service, is also said to be getting an AI agent. Adobe said the agent could be commanded to finish a series of tasks in the background while the user focuses on new design tasks or learning new techniques. These could include completing a mid-way design project or suggesting next steps in a workflow and completing them after the user gives confirmation.

Earlier this month, Adobe also introduced an agentic tool in Premiere Pro. Dubbed Media Intelligence, the agent comes with a new search bar and allows users to find a particular clip in the user's library by typing a query in natural language. The tool can recognise a wide range of attributes, including objects, locations, camera angles, visuals, spoken words, or embedded metadata such as shoot data or camera type. This means editors can type “close-up of a glass of orange juice,” and the agent can find it from a large number of clips stored on the app.

Notably, apart from the AI agent in Premiere Pro, others are still under development, and the company might introduce them later this year. The AI agent in Photoshop could be the first to arrive after Adobe showcases it next month.