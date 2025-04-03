Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Adobe Adds New Features to Premiere Pro and After Effects, Makes Generative Extend Generally Available

Adobe Adds New Features to Premiere Pro and After Effects, Makes Generative Extend Generally Available

Adobe first announced the Firefly-powered Generative Extend feature in October 2024.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 April 2025 13:11 IST
Adobe Adds New Features to Premiere Pro and After Effects, Makes Generative Extend Generally Available

Photo Credit: Adobe

Generative Extend is available for free to users for a limited time

Highlights
  • Generative Extend can add up to two seconds of AI-generated video footage
  • New search panel in Premiere Pro can find footage with simple keywords
  • Adobe After Effects is adding a modern caching system for quick playback
Advertisement

Adobe is rolling out several new features for Premiere Pro and After Effects. Announced on Wednesday, these features will be showcased at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show 2025 in Las Vegas. The company says it took feedback from professional editors and motion designers and is now introducing artificial intelligence (AI) workflow features and improvements to its platforms. Most notable is the Generative Extend feature in Premiere Pro, which will allow users to extend clips using Firefly-generated footage in 4K resolution.

Adobe Premiere Pro Gets Generative Extend

In a blog post, the company detailed the new features which are currently rolling out to both Premiere Pro and After Effects. Apart from Generative Extend, Premiere Pro is getting an AI-powered search panel, the Premiere Colour Management tool, and auto translation capabilities.

generative extend1 Generative Extend

Generative Extend feature in Adobe Premiere Pro
Photo Credit: Adobe

 

The Generative Extend feature was first unveiled by Adobe last year, and is now rolling out to users. It is powered by the company's native Adobe Firefly video generation AI model. The feature enables users to extend their clips with additional AI-generated 4K frames. Users can add a text prompt to generate desired footage and audio. The company says this will offer editors more options for transitions and compensate for unexpected cuts and movements without having to reshoot.

Generative Extend can add up to two seconds of video clips or up to ten seconds of ambient background audio. The two modalities can be paired for two seconds of footage. The tool cannot add or extend music or speech.

For a limited time, Generative Extend will be available for free to Premiere Pro users, Adobe said. After that, creating AI-generated clips will cost Firefly generative credits, where the amount of credits will depend on the format, frame-rate, and video resolution. Users can get a monthly allocation of credits between 25 to 1,000 with Creative Cloud subscription plans. In India, a Creative Cloud subscription for Adobe Premiere Pro is priced at Rs. 733.96 a month.

adobe search panel New Search Panel in Premiere Pro

New Search Panel in Adobe Premiere Pro
Photo Credit: Adobe

 

Another introduction is a new AI-powered search panel along with Media Intelligence technology. The tool enables editors to find the desired clip from the library using a natural language search query. Adobe says the tool can recognise objects, locations, camera angles, and more.

Additionally, users can also search for visuals, spoken words, or embedded metadata such as shoot data or camera type. It is an on-device feature, so users do not require an Internet connection to search for footage. The company says users' data is not used to train AI models.

Adobe is also adding the Premiere Colour Management tool to Premiere Pro. It is an easy-to-use colour management tool that adds colour profiles to log and raw camera footage. There are six presets that editors can quickly select from, or use the customisation setting to play around with a wide range of options. Further, Premiere Pro is also getting the capability to automatically translate video captions into 27 languages using AI.

After Effects is also getting some significant improvements. With the new High Performance Preview Playback feature, the platform now uses the computer's RAM and local disks together to re-cache compositions, essentially allowing users to preview their entire composition without long wait times. It is also getting improvements in making 3D compositions and HDR monitoring.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects, Adobe, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI video
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Intel Core Ultra 200S Series: Revolutionizing Gaming and Creative Performance

Related Stories

Adobe Adds New Features to Premiere Pro and After Effects, Makes Generative Extend Generally Available
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Pad 5 Pro, Pad SE, Watch 5 Key Features Surface Online
  2. Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Now Available in India: See Price, Offers
  3. Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 With Up to 31 Percent Faster CPU Performance Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Tipped to Get Same Cameras as Galaxy Z Flip 5
  5. Sony Xperia 1 VII CAD Renders Showcase All the Design Changes This Year
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series With Exynos 1580â SoC Debut in India
  7. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.5 Developer Beta 1 Update With Minor Changes
  8. Google NotebookLM Can Now Discover Sources by Searching the Web
  9. Netflix's TV App Now Lets You Watch Content in All Available Languages
  10. Samsung Galaxy A Series Is Getting New 'Awesome Intelligence' AI Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix TV App Updated With Multilingual Audio Support for All Movies, TV Shows
  2. Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Now Available in India: Price, Offers
  3. Google NotebookLM Is Getting a New Discover Sources Feature That Can Search the Web
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Specificatons Leaked; Tipped to Use Same Chipset as Galaxy S24 FE
  5. Samsung Rolling Out AI-Powered ‘Awesome Intelligence’ Features to Galaxy A Series Smartphones
  6. iOS 18.4 Update Brings AI Review Summaries in App Store, Lets Users Pause Downloads
  7. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Faces Loss Alongside Most Altcoins Following Trump’s Tariff Decision  
  8. Cybercriminals Offer Access to 'Lucid' Phishing Platform to Target iPhone, Android Phones in 88 Countries
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Tab S10 FE+ With Exynos 1580​ SoCs Launched in India: Price, Features
  10. Amazon Submits Bid to Buy TikTok, Adding 11th Hour Intrigue to Acquisition Drama
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »