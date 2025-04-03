Adobe is rolling out several new features for Premiere Pro and After Effects. Announced on Wednesday, these features will be showcased at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show 2025 in Las Vegas. The company says it took feedback from professional editors and motion designers and is now introducing artificial intelligence (AI) workflow features and improvements to its platforms. Most notable is the Generative Extend feature in Premiere Pro, which will allow users to extend clips using Firefly-generated footage in 4K resolution.

Adobe Premiere Pro Gets Generative Extend

In a blog post, the company detailed the new features which are currently rolling out to both Premiere Pro and After Effects. Apart from Generative Extend, Premiere Pro is getting an AI-powered search panel, the Premiere Colour Management tool, and auto translation capabilities.

Generative Extend feature in Adobe Premiere Pro

Photo Credit: Adobe

The Generative Extend feature was first unveiled by Adobe last year, and is now rolling out to users. It is powered by the company's native Adobe Firefly video generation AI model. The feature enables users to extend their clips with additional AI-generated 4K frames. Users can add a text prompt to generate desired footage and audio. The company says this will offer editors more options for transitions and compensate for unexpected cuts and movements without having to reshoot.

Generative Extend can add up to two seconds of video clips or up to ten seconds of ambient background audio. The two modalities can be paired for two seconds of footage. The tool cannot add or extend music or speech.

For a limited time, Generative Extend will be available for free to Premiere Pro users, Adobe said. After that, creating AI-generated clips will cost Firefly generative credits, where the amount of credits will depend on the format, frame-rate, and video resolution. Users can get a monthly allocation of credits between 25 to 1,000 with Creative Cloud subscription plans. In India, a Creative Cloud subscription for Adobe Premiere Pro is priced at Rs. 733.96 a month.

New Search Panel in Adobe Premiere Pro

Photo Credit: Adobe

Another introduction is a new AI-powered search panel along with Media Intelligence technology. The tool enables editors to find the desired clip from the library using a natural language search query. Adobe says the tool can recognise objects, locations, camera angles, and more.

Additionally, users can also search for visuals, spoken words, or embedded metadata such as shoot data or camera type. It is an on-device feature, so users do not require an Internet connection to search for footage. The company says users' data is not used to train AI models.

Adobe is also adding the Premiere Colour Management tool to Premiere Pro. It is an easy-to-use colour management tool that adds colour profiles to log and raw camera footage. There are six presets that editors can quickly select from, or use the customisation setting to play around with a wide range of options. Further, Premiere Pro is also getting the capability to automatically translate video captions into 27 languages using AI.

After Effects is also getting some significant improvements. With the new High Performance Preview Playback feature, the platform now uses the computer's RAM and local disks together to re-cache compositions, essentially allowing users to preview their entire composition without long wait times. It is also getting improvements in making 3D compositions and HDR monitoring.