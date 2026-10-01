Airbnb is adding new features via an upcoming app update scheduled for this fall. The platform will introduce new features that let users connect with friends and family within the app. Also new is a Travel Map feature that provides interactive views of what your connections on the platform are up to, along with favourites, activities and more. The app is also adding AI search tools to improve discovery with natural language, smarter filters, an AI support bot, and more.

As part of its fall update, Airbnb is looking to make its platform more social, helping improve connections within the app. This update will also introduce new AI tools, including an AI support bot and more.

A new invite feature will let you suggest people as connections on the platform. Once added as a connection, users can view each other's trips, activities, and more. A new interactive map will show users what their connections are up to. The Travel Map will display your connections' reviews, favourites, and even let you message them within the app. Airbnb claims users will have privacy controls, letting them choose what they want to share.

AI is also making its way into the platform in multiple ways. There's a new search feature which lets users use natural language while searching for destinations or properties. It will also let users speak their requests.

AI filters will let users pick and choose related filters in search, helping them make better choices. Results will also include AI descriptions that highlight a property's key features. Airbnb will also add an AI support assistant to help users with their research. The AI support assistant will reportedly support more than 50 languages.

Airbnb will also add new services to help users during their stay. These include meal delivery, grocery delivery, laundry services, baby gear, and more. These services will be heavily dependent on region and market.

Lastly, the platform will also introduce new tools for hosts who list their properties on the platform. A single calendar will let hosts manage and update multiple listings at once.