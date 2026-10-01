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Airbnb’s New Fall Update Adds Travel Map, AI Search, Social Features and More

The new social features will let users build connections within the platform

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 October 2026 12:17 IST
Airbnb’s New Fall Update Adds Travel Map, AI Search, Social Features and More

Photo Credit: Airbnb

Airbnb’s app will be getting a host of new features with its next fall update

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Highlights
  • The new social tool will let users invite, share and interact with others
  • Travel Map will display reviews and favourites from your connections
  • AI tools will enable better search, filtering and comparisons
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Airbnb is adding new features via an upcoming app update scheduled for this fall. The platform will introduce new features that let users connect with friends and family within the app. Also new is a Travel Map feature that provides interactive views of what your connections on the platform are up to, along with favourites, activities and more. The app is also adding AI search tools to improve discovery with natural language, smarter filters, an AI support bot, and more.

Airbnb Adding New Social, Discovery and AI Tools with Upcoming Update

As part of its fall update, Airbnb is looking to make its platform more social, helping improve connections within the app. This update will also introduce new AI tools, including an AI support bot and more.

A new invite feature will let you suggest people as connections on the platform. Once added as a connection, users can view each other's trips, activities, and more. A new interactive map will show users what their connections are up to. The Travel Map will display your connections' reviews, favourites, and even let you message them within the app. Airbnb claims users will have privacy controls, letting them choose what they want to share.

AI is also making its way into the platform in multiple ways. There's a new search feature which lets users use natural language while searching for destinations or properties. It will also let users speak their requests.

AI filters will let users pick and choose related filters in search, helping them make better choices. Results will also include AI descriptions that highlight a property's key features. Airbnb will also add an AI support assistant to help users with their research. The AI support assistant will reportedly support more than 50 languages.

Airbnb will also add new services to help users during their stay. These include meal delivery, grocery delivery, laundry services, baby gear, and more. These services will be heavily dependent on region and market.

Lastly, the platform will also introduce new tools for hosts who list their properties on the platform. A single calendar will let hosts manage and update multiple listings at once.

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Further reading: AirBnB
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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