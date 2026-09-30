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Oppo K15s, K15x Launched With Up to 8,000mAh Batteries, 120Hz Displays: Price, Features

Oppo K15s runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX SoC, while the Oppo K15x is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 September 2026 17:32 IST
Oppo K15s, K15x Launched With Up to 8,000mAh Batteries, 120Hz Displays: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo K15s boasts a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (2,372x1,080 pixels) AMOLED panel

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Highlights
  • Oppo's K15s features a 120Hz AMOLED display
  • The Oppo K15x sports a 120Hz LCD screen
  • Both models support 45W SuperVOOC charging
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Oppo has expanded its K15 series in China with the Oppo K15s and Oppo K15x, adding two new smartphones focused on long battery life and durability. The K15 series began with the K15 Pro and K15 Pro+ in April, followed by the standard K15 in July. The latest Oppo K15s features an 8,000mAh battery and MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX SoC, while the Oppo K15x packs a 6,500mAh battery and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. Both new phones support 45W charging and offer up to 256GB of storage.

Oppo K15s, K15x Price, Availability

The Oppo K15s price in China starts at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 24,300) for the 6GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB version costs CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 28,600). It is available in Shadow Grey and Wind Trail Purple (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Meanwhile, the Oppo K15x begins at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the 6GB + 128GB model. The higher 6GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 24,300). It comes in Glacier White and Prism Purple (translated from Chinese) finishes.

Oppo K15s Specifications, Features

The 6.57-inch full-HD+ (2,372x1,080 pixels) AMOLED panel on the Oppo K15s supports a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,400 nits of peak global brightness and up to a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX SoC, alongside 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

Photography on the Oppo K15s is handled by a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with an f/1.9 aperture and autofocus. An 8-megapixel sensor sits on the front for selfies and video calls. The rear camera can record 1080p video at up to 60fps and supports stabilised recording at 1080p and 720p.

The Oppo K15s carries an 8,000mAh cell with support for 45W SuperVOOC Flash Charge. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, dual-SIM support, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also features an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and facial recognition. Measuring 159.08x75.81x8.80mm, the handset weighs approximately 205g.

Oppo K15x Specifications, Features

A larger 6.75-inch HD+ (1,570x720 pixels) LCD screen is used on the Oppo K15x, which can refresh at up to 120Hz and offers 240Hz touch sampling, while peak global brightness reaches up to 1,125 nits. The phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

In the camera department, the Oppo K15x gets a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture and autofocus. The front camera has a 5-megapixel sensor. Video recording goes up to 1080p at 60fps on the rear camera, while 720p slow-motion recording is available at 120fps.

The Oppo K15x packs a 6,500mAh battery and supports 45W SuperVOOC Flash Charging. A USB Type-C port handles charging and data, while the phone also offers Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth and dual-SIM connectivity. It also supports BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and QZSS. Unlike the K15s, it retains a 3.5mm headphone jack and places the capacitive fingerprint sensor on the side. The phone measures 166.61x78.51x8.61mm and weighs around 212g.

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Further reading: Oppo K15s, Oppo K15x, Oppo K15s Price, Oppo K15x Price, Oppo K15s Features, Oppo K15x Features, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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