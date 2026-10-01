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Apple to Launch Its First Smart Home Hub, HomePod Mini (2026) and More on October 13: Report

Apple was earlier expected to also launch the next-generation HomePod in October.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 1 October 2026 10:34 IST
Apple to Launch Its First Smart Home Hub, HomePod Mini (2026) and More on October 13: Report

Apple's smart home hub might feature built-in speakers

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Highlights
  • HomePod Mini (2026) might debut with Siri AI support
  • Apple TV 4K (2026) could feature a new chip
  • Apple has yet to confirm the exact launch date
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Apple is planning to enter the smart home devices market with the launch of a new smart home hub this October, according to a report. Apart from the new smart home device, the Cupertino-based tech giant is also expected to launch the second-generation HomePod Mini model and the new Apple TV 4K. Earlier, the company was also expected to refresh the larger HomePod model. However, the latest leak suggests that it might arrive later than expected. While Apple has yet to confirm this, the tech giant is expected to host a dedicated launch event for its new smart home devices.

Apple's October Product Lineup (Expected)

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that the iPhone maker will launch its new smart home devices on October 13. The lineup is said to include the tech giant's first smart home hub, along with the HomePod Mini (2026) and the Apple TV 4K (2026). This will be the second launch event for the company, with John Ternus as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), who took charge on September 1.

Earlier, Apple was also expected to launch the next-generation HomePod model. However, the refreshed version is now said to debut later. The highlight of the October 13 launch event is said to be the new smart home hub, which has reportedly been codenamed J490. Recently, a report highlighted that the home hub will feature a round base attached to a 6-inch or 7-inch square-shaped touchscreen. The Apple Silicon A18 chipset is expected to power the rumoured smart home device.

Moreover, the smart home hub is said to ship with support for Siri AI and FaceTime, which suggests it could also carry a front-facing camera. Apple is expected to develop a new operating system for the home hub to offer fresh clock faces and widgets. The tech giant will reportedly offer the device in two versions, a tabletop model with a built-in speaker and a wall-mounted model.

The first HomePod Mini model was launched in 2020, awaiting an update for the last six years. Now, Apple is reportedly planning to unveil the HomePod Mini (2026) in the middle of this month. In terms of updates, it is said to arrive with a new chipset. The refreshed HomePod Mini model will reportedly support Siri AI, too. It could also feature Apple's N1 networking chip and the second-generation Ultra Wideband chip to bring Wi-Fi 7 support. On the other hand, the Apple 4K TV (2026) is said to get the chip and Siri AI upgrade.

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Further reading: Apple TV 4K 2026, HomePod Mini 2026, Smart Home Hub, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Apple to Launch Its First Smart Home Hub, HomePod Mini (2026) and More on October 13: Report
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