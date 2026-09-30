007 First Light is getting a free DLC this week, developer IO Interactive has announced. The studio has not shared details about the DLC, but has teased that it would be a driving-related update.

The DLC will be released on October 1, IO confirmed in a social media post on Tuesday. The announcement was paired with a brief video of a car zipping past the countryside on a highway.

A free DLC is just around the bend. Tune in on October 1st.#007FirstLight #EarnTheNumber pic.twitter.com/9uCpNDTPth — 007 First Light (@007GameIOI) September 29, 2026

The free DLC is likely to be the Aston Martin Valhalla update, which adds the car to 007 First Light's Tac Sim mode. The update has been teased before as part of IO Interactive's post-launch content roadmap for the action-adventure game.

The vehicle appeared briefly towards the end of the game's main story, allowing players to access the car's tactical modifications and arsenal of weapons installed by the Q Branch. With the upcoming DLC, the Aston Martin Valhalla could be included as part of a new Tac Sim mission.

The Aston Martin Valhalla appeared in the game's main story

Photo Credit: IO Interactive

007 First Light Planned Updates

The DLC could also include other promised post-launch updates—a New Game Plus mode, a new gadget, and new Tac Sim challenges.

007 First Light is also set to get a new story mission focussed on Bawma, one of the game's villains, played by Lenny Kravitz. The mission will see James Bond return to Aleph, the black-market arms hub in Mauritania run by Bawma, who has a request for the spy. IO has not shared details about the mission yet. The new story mission will likely not be a part of the upcoming DLC this week.

Last month, IO Interactive announced that 007 First Light had sold over 4 million copies in three months of its release. The James Bond title launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on May 27 to critical acclaim. The game sold 1.5 million copies within 24 hours of its release. A Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game is set to launch in March 2027 following a delay.