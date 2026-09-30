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IO Interactive Announces Free DLC for 007 First Light, Launch Set for This Week

007 First Light's free DLC may include a update for the game's Tac Sim mode.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 September 2026 15:05 IST
IO Interactive Announces Free DLC for 007 First Light, Launch Set for This Week

Photo Credit: IO Interactive

007 First Light is delayed on Nintendo Switch 2

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Highlights
  • 007 First Light launched on May 27 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X
  • The free DLC could add the Aston Martin Valhalla in the Tac Sim mode
  • 007 First Light has sold over 4 million copies
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007 First Light is getting a free DLC this week, developer IO Interactive has announced. The studio has not shared details about the DLC, but has teased that it would be a driving-related update.

The DLC will be released on October 1, IO confirmed in a social media post on Tuesday. The announcement was paired with a brief video of a car zipping past the countryside on a highway.

The free DLC is likely to be the Aston Martin Valhalla update, which adds the car to 007 First Light's Tac Sim mode. The update has been teased before as part of IO Interactive's post-launch content roadmap for the action-adventure game.

The vehicle appeared briefly towards the end of the game's main story, allowing players to access the car's tactical modifications and arsenal of weapons installed by the Q Branch. With the upcoming DLC, the Aston Martin Valhalla could be included as part of a new Tac Sim mission.

007 aston martin 007

The Aston Martin Valhalla appeared in the game's main story
Photo Credit: IO Interactive

007 First Light Planned Updates

The DLC could also include other promised post-launch updates—a New Game Plus mode, a new gadget, and new Tac Sim challenges.

007 First Light is also set to get a new story mission focussed on Bawma, one of the game's villains, played by Lenny Kravitz. The mission will see James Bond return to Aleph, the black-market arms hub in Mauritania run by Bawma, who has a request for the spy. IO has not shared details about the mission yet. The new story mission will likely not be a part of the upcoming DLC this week.

Last month, IO Interactive announced that 007 First Light had sold over 4 million copies in three months of its release. The James Bond title launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on May 27 to critical acclaim. The game sold 1.5 million copies within 24 hours of its release. A Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game is set to launch in March 2027 following a delay.

007 First Light

007 First Light

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • A great James Bond story
  • Pitch-perfect performances
  • Fluid, responsive combat system
  • Seamless stealth and action gameplay
  • Cinematic visuals and set pieces
  • Bad
  • Story doesn't take time to reflect
  • Combat can get repetitive
Read detailed IO Interactive 007 First Light review
Genre Stealth
Platform Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series James Bond
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Further reading: 007 First Light, IO Interactive, 007 First Light DLC
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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